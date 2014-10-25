High school football Genoa-Kingston falls to Richmond-Burton; misses playoffs

RICHMOND – Coming into its regular-season finale against Big Northern Conference foe Richmond-Burton, the Genoa-Kingston football team knew a win could have been a return trip to the playoffs.

The Cogs couldn’t stop the Rockets' rushing attack, and in the end fell short of picking up their all-important fifth win in the 35-15 loss.

Like Genoa, the Rockets (6-3, 4-3 BNC East) needed a win to ensure a trip to the playoffs. R-B came out strong offensively, scoring on its first four offensive possessions. And before they knew it, the Cogs (4-5, 4-3 BNC East) found themselves down multiple scores.

“It was clear even though we pride ourselves on being physical and tough, tonight showed that we weren’t as strong as they were upfront,” G-K coach Travis Frederick said. “They handled us up front and that was clearly the difference.”

The Rockets' rushing attack was relentless, going for 368 yards and dominating the time of possession.

The Cogs had chances to score, including their first drive of the game that ended with a fumble on fourth down deep in Richmond territory.

Other than the early fumble, G-K played a much cleaner game mistake-wise than they had been early in the season. They just couldn’t muster the offensive firepower the Rockets displayed early.

“Tonight, for the most part, was one of our cleaner games. We didn’t turn the ball over much, and that was one of our Achilles heels in some of our tough losses,” Frederick said. Unfortunately, it came back to haunt us, we didn’t think we would be in this position, playing for our lives.”

Senior running back Joe Murray led the Cogs with 76 yards rushing on 14 attempts, including a touchdown. Murray also caught two passes for 36 yards.

Griffin McNeal had a productive day at quarterback for the Cogs, going 11 for 18 for 190 yards and a touchdown. Ian Fell led the team with two catches for 49 yards, and a touchdown.

“The big plays early just killed us,” Murray said. “Our motivation was down after that, we had our heads down and didn’t play like we should have.”

After trailing 28-7 at the half, G-K turned the ball over on downs inside the Rockets' 10-yard line on their opening possession of the second half. The Cogs only saw the ball two more times the rest of the game, as the Rockets sustained long drives. The Rockets' lone scoring drive of the second half lasted nearly nine minutes.

“I’m extremely proud of the boys and it’s hard to see a season end like this, but I’m really proud of them still,” Frederick said.