High school football: Jacobs beats McHenry, becomes playoff-eligible

McHENRY – Coach Bill Mitz knew to expect the unexpected against McHenry. His Jacobs Golden Eagles needed one win for playoff eligibility, and the Warriors were looking to play spoiler.

The opening kickoff from McHenry set the tone. The Warriors surprised with an onside kick and recovered.

"The onside kicks, I was like 'Oh my God,'" Mitz said.

Jacobs had to battle McHenry's best efforts and the element of surprise, but earned a 50-25 victory for that elusive fifth win.

"It feels like Christmas morning, waking up and seeing all these presents," said Jacobs running back Josh Walker.

Walker posted 210 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while quarterback Chris Katrenick for three touchdowns to receiver Camden McLain.

The highlight of the night came on Walker's 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, in which he made a defender miss and sprinted down the sidelines. It was the first of many big plays for the Golden Eagles.

"He's Walker," said Mitz. "He makes plays."

McHenry got off to a fast start after its onside kick as quarterback Michael Briscoe connected with running back Giovanni Purpura for a 58-yard pass, then the Warriors surprised again with a fake on the extra point to take an 8-0 lead.

Briscoe kept the Warriors in front with a second-quarter 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mikie Borst and a three-yard run to answer a Walker touchdown.

Jacobs evened the score with 3:22 left in the second half as Walker ran it in from 6 yards out. The game turned with 57 seconds left in the first half when Katrenick completed a 32-yard pass to McLain, their first hookup of the night, giving the Golden Eagles a 29-22 halftime lead.

It was all Jacobs in the second half, starting with Katrenick hitting McLain for a 26-yard score. A Mat Barnes 12-yard touchdown extended the lead, then Katrenick's third connection to McLain put it out of reach.

With the win, the Golden Eagles must wait for their fate in the playoff seeding.

"It's a luck of the draw to see what happens," Lutz said. "We're just elated to be in this position."

Josh Walker, Jacobs RB

THE GAME BALL - Provided a dominating performance with 210 yards and two touchdowns, leading Jacobs to being playoff-eligible.

THE NUMBER: 210 yards that Walker picked up in the critical victory.

THE BIG PLAY: Walker raced past the defenders on a 44-yard score, making a nifty move past the line of scrimmage then accelerating down the sidelines, the most impressive of his two touchdowns.

