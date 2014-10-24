High school football: Cary-Grove beats Crystal Lake South, finishes undefeated

CRYSTAL LAKE –­ Both teams had a lot to play for as Cary-Grove traveled to play the Gators on Friday night in the FVC Valley Division game.

Crystal Lake South needed a win to be eligible for the playoffs, and wanted to get a win for their seniors in their final home game. And for the Cary-Grove, a perfect regular season was just one game away.

Perfection is now a reality for a Cary-Grove team that scored on every possession, powering its way to a 47-7 victory.

"This 9-0 season is a testament to how hard these kids work in the offseason," C-G Brad Seaburg said. "We had everything clicking tonight and we knew South had a lot to play for so I'm glad we came out and had a strong effort."

The Trojans (9-0, 5-0 FVC Valley) were unstoppable offensively as they have been for most of the season, led by Tyler Pennington's three-touchdown night.

Sophomore Kyle Pressley also ran for two scores behind an offensive line that is where the Trojans' entire offense starts.

"I feel like we are exactly where we need to be heading into the playoffs," senior center Scott Topole said. "We're as confident as ever and we knew the last game of the season wouldn't be easy, so we came out with our best effort and got a good win."

Crystal Lake South (4-5, 3-2) knew it would need just about a perfect game, as well as a few mishaps from Cary-Grove, neither of which happened Friday night.

"You need just about everything to go your way to even compete with a team like that," South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. "They have so much size up front and they showed why they are unbeaten and really untested up until this point."

Kyle Bartusch was one bright spot for the Gators, rushing for a game-high 149 yards on 17 carries.

Starting quarterback Jason Gregoire and backup John Sullivan combined to go 6-for-6 passing for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Although their running game is primarily what they are known for, Seaburg insisted that his team have worked on more than that this year.

"I tell people all the time, we pass in practice too," Seaburg joked. "I think that is very important for us to be two-dimensional on offense as we head into the playoffs."

Scott Topole, senior, center, Cary-Grove

Topole has been the center for the Cary-Grove offensive line that completed the perfect regular season (9-0) by defeating Crystal Lake South on Friday night.

The Number

8 – the number of different players that rushed the ball for Cary-Grove.

The Big Play

After Cary-Grove's Larkin Hanselmann caught a 20-yard touchdown to open the scoring, Crystal Lake South were driving. Hanselmann intercepted an overthrown pass at his own three yard line. The Trojans took the ball 97 yards in five plays for another touchdown.

Cary-Grove 47, Crystal Lake South 7

Cary-Grove 7 21 13 6 – 47

Crystal Lake South 0 0 7 0 – 7

First quarter

C-G– Hanselmann 20 pass from Gregoire (Walsh kick), 7:25.

Second quarter

C-G– Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick), 11:55.

C-G– Pennington 2 run (Walsh kick), 7:24.

C-G– Pennington 20 run (Walsh kick), 6:50.

Third quarter

C-G– Pressley 20 run (kick failed), 10:48.

C-G– Sutherland 21 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick), 8:38.

CLS– Bartusch 2 run (Baker kick), 4:12.

Fourth quarter

C-G– Pressley 11 pass from Sullivan (kick failed), 5:06.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– Cary-Grove: Pressley 11-62. Pennington 12-62. Gregoire 5-49. Sutherland 5-46. Halverson 3-35. Hughes 2-12. Hanselmann 1-11. Sullivan 2-4. TOTAL: 41–281. Crystal Lake South: Bartusch 17-122. Sheehan 10-42. McSweeney 1-31. Weber 2-8. Z. Smith 1-4. TOTAL: 31-207.

PASSING– Cary-Grove: Gregoire 4-4-70-0. Sullivan 2-2-32-0. Crystal Lake South Collins 1-2-18-0. Nolan 1-4-4-1. Coughlin 0-3-0-1.

RECEIVING– Cary-Grove: Hanselmann 2-39. Sutherland 2-36. G. Hartke 1-16. Pressley 1-11.

TOTAL YARDS– Cary-Grove: 383, Crystal Lake South 229.

Sophomore score: Cary-Grove 61, Crystal Lake South 6