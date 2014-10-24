Grundy County church bulletins: Oct. 23, 2014

First United Methodist Fall Festival

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St. in Morris, is hosting its Annual Fall Festival from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 30.

This is a free event is for preschool and elementary age children accompanied by an adult. Come for a fun evening of games, candy prizes and refreshments.

Sixth Annual Braceville Pumpkin Patch Party

BRACEVILLE – The Nurture, Outreach and Witness committee of the Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 W Goold St., Braceville, invites everyone toits 6th Annual Pumpkin Patch Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 31.

Trick or Treating hours in Braceville are 4 to 7 p.m. Join us while you are out trick or treating or just come for some fun and fellowship. A free hot dog dinner will be served along with hot chocolate and hot apple cider. There will also be lots of games to play. This is a free event. For more information call the church office 815-237-8512.

Trunk or Treat at Living Water Church of the Nazarene

MORRIS – Come on out for Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 30 Thur. Oct. 30 at Living Water Church of the Nazarene. Bring the family, friends, and neighbors to 118 E. Jefferson St. in Morris for free candy, cupcakes, and hot coco.

First Presbyterian Church Holiday Fair

MORRIS – The First Presbyterian Church of Morris presents its Holiday Fair fundraiser for the REACH mission trip. The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 1.

There are too many vendors to list, including baked goods and gift cards from major stores. Get an early start on your Christmas shopping with unique gifts and help support the Youth Mission Trip.

The fair is at the church, 200 E. Jackson St., Morris. For information, call Rose Grossi at 815-251-5191 or visit firstpresmorris.org.

Families of Faith hosting conference

CHANNAHON — Families of Faith Church is hosting a conference for men and women called “Face Your Giant.” We all face overwhelming giants in our lives. Come discover how to slay the giants.

The conference is today, with registration from 5 to 6 p.m., and then a guest speaker from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, registration will be from 7 to 8 a.m. and then the conference fro 8 a.m. to noon.

Cost is $10 a person for the weekend. Free child care provided but registration is required. The church is at 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon.

Call 815-467-6846 or visit www.fofmin.org for information.