Genoa-Kingston football faces must-win showdown at Richmond-Burton

GENOA – As far as the Genoa-Kingston football team is concerned, the Cogs’ past two games have been playoff games.

When G-K dropped a 21-13 contest against Johnsburg on Oct. 3, it put the Cogs in a must-win situation – G-K needed to win out in order to become playoff-eligible. So far, the Cogs (4-4) have passed their tests, beating North Boone on Oct. 10 and Harvard last week. Friday, the Cogs face a tough challenge when they head to Richmond-Burton.

“We just talked about it today, this will be the third week of playoffs,” G-K coach Travis Frederick said. “So, they’ve been in that mode.”

Already with 41 playoff points, the Cogs would have enough points to earn a playoff spot with a victory against the Rockets (5-3). Since the IHSA expanded the field to eight classes in 2001, the lowest cutoff for points was 40 back in 2011.

One major reason for the Cogs’ success the past two weeks has been their ability to run the ball, a staple of their offense. Last week, G-K ran for 263 yards in the win at Harvard, which makes Friday’s Week 9 showdown meaningful.

“When things are clicking, it’s really our offensive line doing a better job. We’ve been running the ball better, and since we’ve been doing that we haven’t had to throw as much,” Frederick said. “[Quarterback Griffin McNeal]’s stat lines the last two weeks are like 6 for 8 and 7 for 9, and that’s a good sign. When you’re running for 200-250 yards-plus, that’s a good thing.”

A lot of the credit for the running game’s success goes to the offensive line.

“I’d definitely say our offensive line has stepped up in the last couple of games,” G-K quarterback Griffin McNeal said. “We’ve found our identity again, been able to run the ball down people’s throats like we had planned to do all year.”

In turn, stopping Richmond-Burton’s running game will be a must. Frederick said the Rockets run the ball 90 percent of the time out of their Wing-T attack, which features a lot of sweeps to the outside.

“The biggest key I think is to keep them inside, not let them outside,” G-K guard/linebacker Anthony Lacko said. “We have so many people on the inside of the defense, if they get outside it’s usually only a corner or safety. If you’ve got a running back that can make some moves, he can get off to the races real quick.”