Football insider: Batavia takes bout of ‘very serious competitors’

Batavia takes bout of ‘very serious competitors’

Batavia’s biggest pass plays in Friday’s 26-20 home win against Geneva resulted from wide receiver Canaan Coffey darting into the secondary after the catch.

Bulldogs coach and Batavia alumnus Dennis Piron saved going long for addressing a rivalry that has survived 101 years, 96 meetings and multiple conferences.

Piron’s playing days in the early 1980s fell under Geneva’s 19-game series winning streak, but he has beaten the Vikings in each of his four games as head coach.

“I guess as I’ve gotten older, my perspective on the game, my appreciation for the game, has grown and grown,” Piron said. “It’s kind of funny. I read some comments from [Geneva coach Rob] Wicinski. He said he loves Batavia. And, you know what, we love Geneva in that same regard. What we love about it is, you know, they care about football. We care about football. Both of us make the other better. You’re always trying to beat them, and to beat them, you have to be very good. So that’s very, very important to do, is to be able to beat that team. So it’s important to understand we coexist in that regard, right? We’re great competitors. Very, very serious competitors.

“But, same time it seems like .. we were both kicked out of our old conference [the Western Sun] by those schools, right? All at the same time. That’s basically what happened. That’s what it is, right? … They kicked Batavia and Geneva out of that league and then did whatever they did, the Kanelands and those schools. And so we’ve been, you know, also partners at the same time. So kind of an unusual dynamic that has developed out of that in regards to that.”

Piron’s son, Peyton, reported on the rivalry for a third-grade Batavia history project. Nine years later, he’s a Bulldogs senior wide receiver. Peyton Piron predicted a score for the 2014 game back then, a result that remained unrevealed when his dad dusted off the document as part of Thursday’s team dinner.

“He left it off so we could finish the story here,” Bulldogs senior cornerback Eddie Golden said. “Yep. We finished it.”

Geneva leads the all-time series, 51-40-5, outscoring Batavia, 1,497-1,373.

Spartans D-coordinator earns plaudits

St. Francis has allowed just 14 points in three games in Chicago or nearby Burbank this season, and 66 points in five games everywhere else.

Spartans first-year coach Mike Fitzgerald credits defensive coordinator Joe Horeni, a holdover from coach Greg Purnell’s staff, for the consistency. His 3-4 scheme has boosted a handful of St. Francis players to big games – most recently defensive back Matt Hanson, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns during Friday’s 33-14 win at De La Salle.

“Joe’s just got a great rapport with the kids. Vast football knowledge. He’s a great football coach. He’s just put together some really great game plans,” Fitzgerald said. “Our defense really has shut down teams really the entire season.”

Knights’ captains make last stand

Kaneland coach Tom Fedderly has lauded the leadership of seniors Connor Fedderly (wide receiver) and Isaac Swithers (running back/safety) since the Knights opened fall practice in August.

Even as Kaneland has fallen out of playoff contention – for the first time since 2007 and just the second season in the past 20 – his tune hasn’t changed.

“We’ve talked with our captains and stuff that we need their leadership more than ever now,” Tom Fedderly said. “It might be easy for some kids to say the season’s over and there’s nothing to play for, and there’s a lot to play for. And these seniors need to lead the way by example.”

Connor Fedderly scored three touchdowns in Friday’s 58-6 rout of Northern Illinois Big 12 crossover foe LaSalle-Peru. Swithers opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the game on a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Marczuk.

IN THE GROOVE

Nathan Didier

St. Charles North, Sr., QB

What he did: Steered a 42-0 home victory against St. Charles East – the North Stars' first win against the Saints since 2007. Didier finished 10 for 19 passing for 119 yards and touchdowns of 33, 32 and 32 yards, helping North clinch its first playoff berth since 2009.

Eddie Golden

Batavia, Sr., CB

What he did: Golden snagged two of Batavia's five interceptions of Geneva quarterback Daniel Santacaterina, keying a 26-20 win that helped the Bulldogs all but guarantee their fourth straight outright Upstate Eight Conference River Division title.

HITTING REWIND

Marmion's visit to Aurora Christian carried playoff implications for both teams, but only the Cadets cashed in, thumping the host Eagles, 56-0. Marmion clinched a playoff berth, and still is in the running for the Chicago Catholic Green title entering this week's visit to Montini.

Aurora Christian, meanwhile, lost its fourth straight game and hosts 4-4 Leo this week, with the winner becoming playoff-eligible.

COMING ATTRACTION

Aurora Central Catholic visits Wheaton Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in a game the Warriors’ luminous Performance Trust Field was constructed for. Although the Metro Suburban West newbies both are out of the running for a conference title, both schools also are 5-3. The winner clinches a playoff berth, while the loser is made to sweat out the suspense of Selection Saturday.