High school football insider: Jacobs, Crystal Lake South, Marian Central and Woodstock North all need a win to become playoff-eligible

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Cary-Grove (8-0): The No. 1 team in Class 7A kept rolling along with a 56-0 victory over Dundee-Crown. The Trojans clinched a share of the FVC Valley Division with that victory.

2. Huntley (7-1): The Red Raiders got some votes in Class 8A last week and put up another big number with a 55-28 victory over McHenry. They finish with 2-5 Dundee-Crown.

3. Johnsburg (7-1): The Skyhawks played their toughest opponent Friday at Burlington Central and turned in their best defensive performance with a 7-0 victory. Another win would give Johnsburg its best regular season since it was unbeaten in 2004.

4. Prairie Ridge (6-2): The Wolves played almost a perfect fourth quarter, scoring 24 points, to put Woodstock North away, 38-14, on Friday, clinching a share of the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division title.

5. Crystal Lake Central (6-2): The Tigers are out of the FVC Fox race, but have won three consecutive games and scored 135 points in those games.

Noteworthy

Talking playoffs: Alden-Hebron, Marengo and Richmond-Burton all picked up their fifth wins to become playoff-eligible on Friday, but A-H may be the only safe one of the three to make the postseason.

It’s far too difficult to determine where the playoff points cutoff will land for those 5-4 teams, but A-H is guaranteed 40 points because the Northeastern Athletic Conference plays all conference games. So even if A-H loses to a tough Ottawa Marquette team, it will finish with 40 playoff points. The highest the cutoff has ever been was 40 in 2011.

Marengo and R-B (both 5-3) could make it less stressful with victories on Friday, rather than waiting to see if they have enough points. R-B had 30 before the weekend, Marengo had 28. R-B made it as the last of 256 teams last year with 36 playoff points.

Marengo plays at North Boone on Friday; R-B hosts Genoa-Kingston. Both teams would love to skip the drama and close out with a victory.

Crystal Lake South, Jacobs, Marian Central and Woodstock North (all 4-4) must win to have a chance. South had 41 playoff points before the weekend, but the Gators play Cary-Grove, the No. 1 team in Class 7A, which presents a tall task.

Jacobs had 31 points going into Friday’s games and will need to win at 3-5 McHenry and hope for some help from St. Charles East and Barrington.

Marian had 32 points before the weekend and should wind up close to 40 playoff points, so if the Hurricanes beat 2-6 St. Patrick on Friday, they’re in.

Woodstock North likely will finish with more than 40 points, so the Thunder should get in with a win against Grayslake North and its dynamic running back Titus Booker, who is bound for Indiana.

The last five cutoffs for playoff points were 38 (2009), 39 (2010), 40 (2011), 38 (2012) and 36 (2013).

Admirable work: Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp noticed how many two-way players Woodstock North has on its small roster and figured that could bode well for the Wolves on Friday. Prairie Ridge came up with a couple big plays and scored 24 points in the fourth quarter for a 38-14 victory that sewed up a share of the FVC Fox Division title.

“We thought that could be an advantage, we have only [lineman] Chris [Dolleton] going both ways,” Schremp said. “I give their kids a lot of credit, they played their butts off.”

Nice comeback: Prairie Ridge’s backfield has been racked by injuries all season, but the Wolves got a boost from running back Brent Anderson’s return Friday. Anderson suffered a shoulder injury early in the Crystal Lake Central game and missed three games before coming back Friday.

Anderson had five carries for 59 yards and his 49-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves a 28-14 lead.

“It’s great to be playing again,” Anderson said.

This Week’s Top Games

Jacobs (4-4, 1-3 FVC Valley) at McHenry (3-5, 1-3)

7:15 p.m. Friday

• Jacobs needs to snap its three-game losing streak to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season under head coach Bill Mitz. McHenry can’t get in, but can spoil the Golden Eagles’ plans.

Grayslake North (5-3, 4-1 FVC Fox) at Woodstock North (4-4, 4-1)

7:15 p.m. Friday

• The winner of this game shares the FVC Fox Division championship with Prairie Ridge, which finished its division games Friday. Woodstock North needs a victory to make the playoffs.