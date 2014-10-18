Prep Roundup: Burlington Central football blanked at home in Big Northern Conference East clash

BURLINGTON – Through seven games, the Burlington Central football team had little trouble scoring.

Before Friday night, the Rockets were averaging 27 points a contest, including more than 30 in their five conference wins. The offense was clicking.

But they ran into trouble against Johnsburg, falling 7-0, marking their first loss since stumbling at Dixon in early September.

For Johnsburg (7-1, 6-0), the win guarantee a share of the Big Northern Conference East Division. For Central (5-2, 5-1), its only hope to earn a share would be with a win next week against Rockford Christian, coupled with a Johnsburg loss.

After giving up a 32-yard touchdown run to Bailey Stefka on the game’s opening drive Friday, the Rockets struggled to respond and get their own offense moving. They were held to minus-1 yard of total offense in the first two quarters.

In the second half, though, they still had their chance. Senior quarterback Adam Skirmont, who didn’t complete a pass until the third quarter, engineered a long early fourth quarter drive. Completing five straight passes, including four to senior running back Trevor Davison, to bring them into the red zone. But even on a third-and-goal at the two-yard line, they came up empty on two straight running plays.

Skirmont and the Rockets had another chance late, but Johnsburg cornerback Nick Brengman deflected a pass on fourth down, and the Skyhawks ran out the clock.

St. Francis 33, De La Salle 14: At Chicago, St. Francis clinched a playoff berth behind two interception returns for touchdowns from Matt Hanson.

The Spartans improved to 6-2 (2-1 Chicago Catholic Green) and have surrendered just 80 points, by far the fewest in the league.

“Another unbelievable performance by our defense,” Spartans coach Mike Fitzgerald said. “The defense really has been lights-out.”

Riverside-Brookfield 40, Aurora Central Catholic 28: At Riverside, ACC (5-3, 1-3 Metro Suburban West) missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth. It was the Chargers’ first road loss in five games.

Wheaton Academy 24, Fenton 14: At West Chicago, Wheaton Academy became playoff-eligible, improving to 5-3 and 1-3 in the Metro Suburban West.

Camden Meade rushed 25 times for 130 yards for the Warriors, while quarterback David Thrasher finished 11 for 17 for 207 yards and a score.

Made added 11 tackles and an interception defensively, with Chase Martin contributing 10 tackles.

The Warriors can clinch a playoff berth when they host Aurora Central Catholic to close the regular season next week.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A St. Francis Regional quarterfinal – St. Francis 4, IMSA 0: At Wheaton, Nicholas Roehl scored twice to lift 9-8-4, which advanced to Tuesday's regional semifinal against Wheaton Academy.

Goalkeepers Jonathan Burke and Ryan Scharf combined on the shutout.

• Joey Kaufman contributed to this report.