Oswego wins out in offense battle with Plainfield North

OSWEGO – Panthers junior quarterback Steven Frank completed eight-of-20 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns to lead Oswego (7-1, 6-0) to a 35-28 victory over visiting Plainfield North.

In what was essentially the Southwest Prairie Conference championship Friday evening, the Panthers also had contributions from running backs Treshon Weddington (24 carries, 150 yards) and Connor Cavins (11 carries, 105 yards, one touchdown).

Plainfield North was led by senior running back Quintin Hoosman (28 carries, 217 yards, three touchdowns) and junior quarterback JD Ekowa (six-of-14, 143 yards, one touchdown).

In a game with a combined 928 total yards of offense, three ties and one lead change, Friday night's game certainly had drama. Plainfield North (5-3, 4-2) drove down to the Panthers 5-yard line with 1.6 seconds left in the game, but Ekowa’s pass on the game’s final play went incomplete through the end zone.

“There were a lot of big plays made by both teams and both teams played hard,” Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. “We battled back and get the stop on defense and then we drove all the way down for a chance to win and you can’t ask for much more than that.”