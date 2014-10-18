Minooka tops Oswego East, stays in playoff hunt

MINOOKA – Minooka took to its home field for the final time Friday to face Southwest Prairie foe Oswego East and treated a packed crowd to a 41-14 victory on senior night.

The result kept the Indians in the playoff hunt entering Week 9. The game did not start the way Minooka wanted, however. After the defense forced a punt, the Indians drove but fumbled in the Wolves’ territory. The defense held strong, stopping Oswego drives until the offense found its form.

Midway through the second quarter, Minooka (4-4, 3-3) capped a 12-play drive with a 15-yard screen pass from John Carnagio to Nate Gunn. The offensive line, and Gunn, would ensure it was not the last score on this night.

After receiving the kickoff in third quarter, the Indians took little time to find the end zone again. On first down, Gunn burst through the Wolves’ defense and sprinted for an 84-yard touchdown. Gunn had 30 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns. The ground attack was anchored by the effort from the offensive line

“Those guys played well in the run game and in the pass game,” Minooka coach Paul Forsythe said. “Obviously, when they play well, we play well.”

The Indians battled turnovers but held their ground defensively throughout.

“It just seemed like if they got some yards, we would come back with a big play the next play,” Forsythe said. “Anytime you can do that, it’s going your way. It was going our way all night. I thought those guys played awesome.”

The offense responded from the momentum gained by the defense. Carnagio connected with Quinton Durov for a 78-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0.

Two possessions later, Minooka scored again when Victor Turpin sprinted around the right tackle for a 10-yard touchdown run.

Carnagio struck twice more, finding Peter Andreano for 62 yards and Turpin for 60 yards. Carnagio finished 8 for 13 for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

The balance of a strong running and passing game was too much for the Wolves’ defense. The Indians amassed more than 500 yards of offense.

“We just tried to grind, and we had guys that just made plays,” Forsythe said. “We haven’t had that lately, but our guys came out and made some big plays.”