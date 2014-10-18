Minooka overcomes slow start, rolls to easy win over Oswego East

MINOOKA – The Indians took to their home field for the final time Friday and beat conference foe Oswego East 41-14.

The Indians (4-4, 3-3) started slow, but rallied in the second quarter behind a balanced offensive attack.

Minooka first found the end zone after a 12–play drive. On fourth down, quarterback John Carnagio found Nathan Gunn on a 15-yard screen pass for the first score of the game.

From there on, it was all Minooka.

Carnagio went eight-for-13 passing for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Gunn led the rushing attack with 207 yards on 30 carries and one touchdown.