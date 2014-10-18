Hoosman, North fall short against Oswego

OSWEGO – With the Southwest Prairie Conference championship on the line, the heavyweight fight between Plainfield North and Oswego lived up to the billing.

In a game that saw a combined 928 yards of offense, Oswego – led by junior quarterback Steven Frank (8 of 20, 243 yards, three TDs) – beat the Tigers, 35-28, Friday to claim the league title.

Plainfield North (5-3, 4-2) managed to take the lead three times in the first half, only to see the Panthers tie it up and take the lead in the third quarter. The Tigers drove to the Oswego 5-yard line with 1.6 seconds left, but quarterback JD Ekowa (6 of 14, 143 yards, TD) threw an incomplete pass through the end zone incomplete.

“There were a lot of big plays on both sides of the ball,” North coach Tim Kane said. “We just couldn’t finish it off. I think both teams had some missed opportunities; but it was two teams going at it for the conference championship and, unfortunately, we just came up a bit short.”

Senior running back Quintin Hoosman (28 carries, 217 yards, 3 TDs) and Zach Jarosz (three catches, 85 yards, TD) led North.

“Hoosman has run well all year, and Jarosz has some huge catches tonight,” Kane said.

Hoosman reeled off a 47-yard touchdown run four plays into the game for a 7-0 lead.

“We were trying so hard to win this one because it was for the conference championship,” Hoosman said.

Oswego (7-1, 6-0) tied it with 5:55 left in the quarter. Hoosman’s 30-yard touchdown run gave North a 14-7 lead with 4:28 left in the half.

The Panthers showed their quick-strike ability as they tied it at 14 on the next play as Frank completed a 72-yard screen pass to Jose Wagner.

On the Tigers’ next possession, Hoosman broke free for a 29-yard touchdown to give North a 21-14 lead, only to have the Panthers tie it at 21 on the next play, when Frank connected with Blake Huffmon (four catches, 116 yards, two TDs) on a broken play for a 73-yard touchdown.

“I felt like I had to do whatever I could to put points on the board to get our team the ‘W,’ ” Hoosman said. “I felt strong running in the first half and kept reading the blocks.”

Oswego scored on its first two possessions of the second half, capped by a Frank 7-yard pass to Huffmon to extend to a 35-21 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter.

Ekowa responded, connecting with Jarosz for a 67-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 35-28.

“We knew this was going to be a dog fight and we just needed a few more yards,” Hoosman said.

North’s defense held Oswego on a fourth-and-3 at their 6-yard line with 1:56 left to give the offense a chance.