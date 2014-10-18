High school football: Woodstock falls to Champaign Central

Woodstock scored two second-half touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough in a 28-14 home loss to Champaign Central.

Jace Pohlman threw two touchdowns for the Blue Streaks (1-7), going 9-for-17 for 66 yards in the game. The first went 3 yards to Devin Waryck and the second went 20 yards to Mason Sutter.

Woodstock has just 170 total yards of offens to Central's (5-3) 448.

Waryck led the Blue Streaks with 34 yards on thre ground while John Kruse had six catches for 36 yards and Sutter finished with three catches for 30 yards.