High school football: Sophomore QB Gibson leads Richmond-Burton to victory

Friday night’s pressure-packed Richmond-Burton 29-28 win at North Boone was the first start of the year for sophomore quarterback Brady Gibson.

The Richmond Burton (5-3, 3-3 BNC East) defense came up big at the end of the game, but the offense also played a crucial part in the win over the Vikings (4-4, 2-4 BNC East). As last as the middle of the third quarter, the Rockets trailed by 13 points.

Gibson was able to lead his team to a comeback with lots of help from running back Brad Boelkow, who finished with 123 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

“(Gibson) did a nice job for us,” Richmond-Burton coach Pat Elder said. “He handled himself well, kept his composure and made some plays in the passing game for us that were big.”

Gibson only threw seven passes in the game, but when he connected with a receiver, it always resulted in big gains. His three completions were 32, 20 and 26 yard gains.

The goal for the Rockets now is to continue playing as well as they did in the second half against North Boone right from the start.