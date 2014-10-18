High school football: Richmond-Burton edges North Boone

POPLAR GROVE – The Richmond-Burton football team guaranteed itself a winning season Friday night with a clutch 29-28 win over North Boone, and the Rockets have their defense to thank for it.

The Rockets (5-3, 3-3 BNC East) gave up 20 points in the first half before some timely turnovers allowed them to hold the Vikings (4-4, 2-4 BNC East) to only eight points in the second half.

After Richmond-Burton made the score 29-28 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Rockets forced turnovers on three consecutive drives to end the game. First, sophomore Jake Kaufman intercepted North Boone quarterback Ryan Davis. On the next drive, Kaufman recovered a fumble. Finally, the Rockets defense ended the last Vikings drive with a Carter Miller interception.

“It’s amazing,” Kaufman said of the Rockets win. “I can’t even explain how great it feels right now.”

On offense, Brad Boelkow accounted for all but one Rockets score. The senior finished with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown, as well as 155 all-purpose yards.

Richmond-Burton also got a boost from sophomore first-time starting quarterback Brady Gibson, who threw for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Although there were good performances on the offensive side of the ball, Rockets coach Pat Elder was most proud of his defense.

“That’s the best second half we’ve played all year long, and that’s the most plays we’ve made defensively all year long,” Elder said.

Richmond-Burton will close out the regular season at home next week against Genoa-Kingston.

Game Ball

Jake Kaufman, soph.

Richmond-Burton defensive back

Kaufman had an interception, a fumble recovery and nearly saved a touchdown with a forced fumble at the 5 yard line, but North Boone recovered the ball in the end zone for a score.

The Number

3- Touchdowns by Rockets running back Brad Boelkow, two rushing and one receiving.

The Big Play

The Rockets defense clung to a 29-28 lead with 19 seconds left and the Vikings 30 yards from a winning score when Richmond-Burton’s Carter Miller intercepted a pass to nail down the win.

OOTBALL

Richmond-Burton 29, North Boone 28

Richmond-Burton 8 7 7 7 - 29

North Boone 7 13 8 0 - 28

FIRST QUARTER

NB- Nate Montemayor 1 rush (Alec Guevara kick), 7:02

R-B- Brad Boelkow 32 pass from Brady Gibson (Marshall Woodward rush conv. good), 3:23

SECOND QUARTER

NB- Ryan Davis 3 rush (kick no good), 11:52

NB- Cesar Hernandez 68 pass from Davis (Guevara kick), 6:06

R-B- Boelkow 6 rush (Brandon Kilcoyne kick), 2:00

THIRD QUARTER

NB- Griffin Schuster 68 pass from Davis (Schuster rush conv. no good), 11:11

R-B- Boelkow 10 rush (Kilcoyne kick), 3:47

FOURTH QUARTER

R-B- Joe Wolfram 6 rush (Kilcoyne kick), 11:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- North Boone: Nate Montemayor 10-66 Ryan Davis 9-31 TOTAL: 19-97 Richmond-Burton: Brad Boelkow 26-123, Marshall Woodward 13-59, Joe Wolfram 9-32, Brady Gibson 9-31 TOTAL: 57-245

PASSING- North Boone: Ryan Davis 7-14-198-2, Griffin Schuster 0-1-0-0 TOTAL: 7-15-198-2 Richmond-Burton: Brady Gibson 3-6-78-1, Brad Boelkow 0-1-0-0 TOTAL: 3-7-78-1

RECEIVING- North Boone: Cesar Hernandez 2-96, Griffin Schuster 2-66, Kendrick Junod 2-28, Nate Montemayor 1-8 TOTAL: 7-198 Richmond-Burton: Trevor Anderson 2-46, Brad Boelkow 1-32 TOTAL: 3-78

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: North Boone- 295 Richmond-Burton- 323