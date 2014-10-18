High school football: Marengo beats Rockford Christian, becomes playoff-eligible

MARENGO – Adam Roudabush handed the ball to the referee and jogged to the Marengo sideline, where coach Matt Lynch was waiting with a smile.

“About time you scored a touchdown,” Lynch said Friday as he playfully patted the junior wide receiver on the head after a 1-yard screen pass from Ethan Walsweer.

The touchdown was a long time coming for Roudabush, who had been waiting all year to find the endzone. In the process, he helped the Indians (5-3) accomplished something they’ve been eyeing even longer: playoff eligibility.

With a 42-13 senior night victory over Rockford Christian (0-8), the Indians reached the five wins necessary to be eligible for the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Too many times over the past decade, the Indians were on the wrong side of blowouts. But thanks to five Walsweer touchdown strikes (three to Jarrell Jackson, one to Roudabush and one to Weston Shepard), plus a Dakota Kissack 17-yard run, the Indians have tasted what its like to be on the other side.

“Going from a 1-8 season, it’s awesome,” senior linebacker Derek Caskey said. “It’s good to finally get the team going and get the town going. It’s good to see everyone come out and support us.”

After the game, the Indians linked hands and marched in rows out of the stadium, across the practice field and into their locker room. Their formation was the same as it is at the beginning of games when the band brings them out onto the field.

“Their season is not over,” said Lynch, who had never won more than four games in any of his seven previous seasons. “We’ve got some more games to play.”