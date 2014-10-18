High school football: Johnsburg beats Burlington Central, clinches share of BNC East

BURLINGTON — After the slugfest ended, after the handshake, after the seventh consecutive victory, the Johnsburg football players took a knee in the west end zone.

“This is the norm,” coach Mike Maloney told them. “This is Johnsburg football.”

Moments laters, they rose and darted toward the sidelines, to celebrate with students, and family, and alumni.

With a 7-0 victory over Burlington Central (5-3, 5-1), the Skyhawks (7-1, 6-0) clinched a share of the Big Northern Conference East Division title. One week after securing their first playoff berth in five years, they added another chapter to their historic season on Friday night.

“I told them this is what it feels like,” Maloney said. “When you put the work in, you get to sing fight songs and lift trophies at the end of the season. That’s what high school football is all about. That’s a group of individuals that made it happen against all odds.”

The odds weren’t especially favorable before kickoff. Through seven games this season, the host Rockets were averaging 27 points per contest.

But they ran into trouble against a Johnsburg defense that looks to be hitting its stride.

“It was just a great all over defensive effort,” said senior quarterback Nick Brengman, who doubles as a defensive back. “Our linebackers kept them inside, they didn't let them run out. The defensive pressured the quarterback. And the cornerbacks played a great game over the top.”

In the last two weeks, the defense has allowed just two touchdowns. No team has scored more than 20 points against the Skyhawks in a month.

Behind this defense, coupled with its running game, they figure this isn't their last celebration.

Added Maloney, “I told them we’re not done yet.”

Game ball

Nick Brengman, QB/CB, senior

Brengman provided a steady hand under center, and as a defensive back, held receiver Brenden Bushy to just one catch, including a last-minute deflection on fourth down.

The Number

9: The total number of rushing yards for Burlington Central.

The Big Play

Central began the fourth quarter with third-and-goal at the two-yard line, but the Skyhawks defensive line twice stuffed the Rockets at the line of scrimmage, keeping them out of the end zone to preserve the shutout.

FOOTBALL

Johnsburg 7, Burlington Central 0

Johnsburg 7 0 0 0 — 7

Burlington Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

Jburg — Stefka 32 run (Calhoun kick), 8:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Johnsburg Peete 21-94, Stefka 3-34, Franzen 1-5, Peshek 1-3, Brengman 1- -6 Totals: 27-130 Burlington Central: Davison 10-12, Skirmont 10- -1, Berango 3- -2 Totals: 23-9 PASSING Johnsburg: Brengman 5-9-1 - 29: Burlington Central: Skirmont 8-20-0 91 RECEIVING Johnsburg: Stefka 2-15, Tylkowski 1-7, Bell 1-4, Peete 1-3 Burlington Central Davison 6-82, Bushy: 1-11, Berango 1- -2 TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Johnsburg 159, Burlington Central 100