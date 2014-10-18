High school football: Huntley beats McHenry

HUNTLEY – John Hart wasn’t a very happy man Friday night, considering he had just won seven games in a season for the first time as Huntley’s head coach.

Even after his Red Raiders (7-1, 3-1 FVC Valley) finished off a decisive 55-28 win over McHenry (3-5, 1-3), he told them he was disappointed in the lack of preparedness that had the game tied at 21 in the second quarter.

But there wasn’t much to be disappointed about after that. A fumble recovery started the turnaround, and the Huntley run defense put the game away with a series of big tackles for loss.

“We kind of manned up and played some defense,” Hart said. “When we played man defense, there weren’t very many good answers.”

After the Warriors had run all over them in the first half, the Huntley linebackers made sure it didn’t continue. Senior Michael Walker had a big tackle for loss, and junior Daniel Dennis made his presence felt as well by dropping McHenry quarterback Michael Briscoe for a pair of sacks.

“We made some key adjustments,” said junior lineman Jeremy Behnke, who had a sack of his own. “The first three drives or so, it was just mental mistakes, missed tackles. Then, we put in a new front, and I thought we held them pretty well.”

Behnke didn’t just do it on defense. He also caught a jump-pass touchdown from Anthony Binetti as time expired. His coach might not have been very happy after the game, but Behnke sure was.

“That was my first since freshman year,” he said. “I’ve got to say, getting a sack is nice. Getting a touchdown is pretty nice, too. It was everything I expected.”

Game ball: Jeremy Behnke, Huntley DL, Sr.

Behnke had a monster game on both sides of the ball. He caught a 2-yard touchdown pass as time ran out in the first half, and he helped put McHenry away with a big sack in the fourth quarter.

Key stat: 3

The Red Raiders recorded three sacks in the last 15 minutes of the game to shut down a McHenry offense that gave them trouble early on in the game. Behnke had one and junior LB Daniel Dennis added two.

Key play: Right after McHenry had cut the deficit to 41-28, Huntley senior receiver Brandon Altergott took the kick at the 21-yard line, found some space down the right sideline and coasted for a touchdown.