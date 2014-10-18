High School football: Crystal Lake South will need to be Cary-Grove to make playoffs

CRYSTAL LAKE – For Crystal Lake South, the goal is always the postseason. To keep the dream alive, the Gators would need to put together a stellar defensive effort to slow down a pretty potent Jacobs offense and win the last two games of the regular season.

The postseason is still a possibility as the Gators shut down the Golden Eagles, and their defense was a big reason for that. Now, Crystal Lake South will host Cary-Grove on Friday in a game that will be webcast live on McHenryCountySports.com

South held Jacobs to just 30 yards rushing including limiting Josh Walker, one of the best running backs in the area, to just 19 yards. The Gator pass defense came up big as well as South forced three Jacobs interceptions including two by senior Alex Reich.

“Our defense played great tonight,” South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “ We were able to really limit Josh Walker and the interceptions we were able to get were huge. Now our season comes down to a game against Cary-Grove. If we can win that game we make the playoffs and also would be co-conference champions. Lot at stake next week.”