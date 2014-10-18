High school football: Crystal Lake South beats Jacobs

CRYSTAL LAKE – The objective is simple for Crystal Lake South. Win the final two games and qualify for the playoffs.

The Gators took care of step one as South defeated Jacobs 24-14 in a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division Friday at Crystal Lake South High School.

In order for South (4-4,3-1 FVC Valley) to have a chance against Jacobs, the Gators would need to keep the Jacobs offense in check. South did this by keeping the Golden Eagles (4-4,1-3) offense on the sidelines.

The Gators relied on their one-two punch of Corey Sheehan and Kyle Bartusch to move the chains, control the time of possession, and keep dangerous weapons like Josh Walker off the field. Sheehan contributed 20 carries for 94 yards while Bartusch had 22 carries for 112 yards and all three of the South touchdowns.

The other key factor for the Gator offense was the play of first time sophomore starter Luke Nolan. Although Nolan had just 37 yards passing he did convert a few third downs and more importantly didn’t turn the ball over.

“Luke was outstanding tonight,” South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “We had a big play on offense to start the game and that set the tone right off the bat. It was big to get that touchdown on our first series. This was a huge win for us.”

South will need to defeat their District 155 rivals from Cary-Grove next Friday in order to make the playoffs. Jacobs will need to win at McHenry next week in order to become playoff-eligible.

Game ball

Alex Reich

Crystal Lake South

The Game Ball

The senior defensive back had two interceptions for the Gators.

The Number

206

Combined yards rushing for South running backs Corey Sheehan and Kyle Bartusch.

The Big Play

Crystal Lake South converted a fourth-and-goal from the one yard line on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead in a game the Gators never trailed.