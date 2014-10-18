Batavia closes in on River title after beating Geneva

BATAVIA – Batavia football players stormed onto the Bulldog Stadium field wearing all black, the most absorbent color there is.

Maybe that explains why, after all the daydreaming, pregame speeches and hoopla surrounding the annual showdown with Geneva, some of the final bits of bedlam still were hard to comprehend Friday night.

Batavia all but assured its fourth consecutive outright Upstate Eight Conference River Division title with a 26-20 win against its century-old rival. The stadium went relatively quiet as the postgame meetings and revelry subsided, and the few Bulldogs who weren’t engaged in conversation stood and grinned.

“We’ve been dreaming of this since we were little kids,” Bulldogs senior cornerback Eddie Golden said. “To beat Geneva for a conference title as seniors.”

Batavia (7-1, 6-0 UEC River) intercepted Vikings senior quarterback Daniel Santacaterina five times en route to handing the Vikings (7-1, 5-1) their first blemish of the fall.

Safety Nick Bernabei and defensive lineman Josh Leonhard returned their picks for touchdowns. Joey Gross’ interception set the Bulldogs up inside the red zone

“Defensive line and our linebackers,” said Golden, who snagged two of the interceptions. “They get pressure on [Santacaterina], he’s throwing off his back foot, and we can make plays. Without them, we couldn’t have made those plays.”

Despite its struggles in the Vikings’ fourth straight loss in the series, Geneva still had a chance to at least tie the game in the closing minutes. Santacaterina recovered and re-established his connection with best friend and senior wide receiver Pace Temple, but one final wave of Batavia defensive pressure and penalties took a toll.

Geneva’s final offensive play was a 4th-and-35 from its own 43.

“You can’t play against two teams, and we were playing against ourselves,” Vikings coach Rob Wicinski said. “More power to them, though. They made plays when they needed to.”

A dazzling stretch of three touchdowns in 57 seconds early in the fourth quarter provided the requisite flashiness after miscues and inefficiency highlighted the game’s first 36 minutes.

Bulldogs junior running back Zach Garrett atoned for two first-half fumbles on Batavia’s go-ahead drive, rushing four times for 29 yards, including the go-ahead, one-yard run that snapped a 14-all tie with 11:54 to play.

“I fumbled twice earlier in the game, and I was just telling myself, ‘Keep two hands on the ball, and the linemen will open the holes for me,’ ” Garrett said. “I just kept going, and I didn’t fumble again.”

Leonhard rumbled in for his pick-six on the Vikings’ next possession, and the Bulldogs ultimately withstood Justin Taormina’s 85-yard kickoff return TD that immediately followed.

“It was just thinking about this was our senior season, we’ve got to finish this,” defensive lineman Jake Hlava said. “I would have so many regrets if we didn’t finish this. We just played our heart out.”

The teams combined for six turnovers – three apiece – in the first half, not including surrendering the ball on downs.

True to form, both the Bulldogs and Vikings were guilty there, although Geneva arguably derived the most momentum from Batavia’s near-miss gutsiness.

Leading, 14-0, with the ball on Geneva’s 40 early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs went for it on 4th-and-1, sending hulking fullback/defensive end Noah Frazier into the line. A host of Vikings arrived on the scene simultaneously, led by defensive linemen Stephen Kemp and Jack McCloughan.

Geneva scored two plays later, as running back Taormina raced 29 yards for a touchdown after Santacaterina and Mike Landi connected for a 31-yard gain.

There was 7:06 left in the second quarter then, and 4:47 remaining when Santacaterina and Jack Wassel connected for a 25-yard score.

Ultimately, 25 was a more significant figure for the Bulldogs, who now have won that many conference games in a row.

BATAVIA 26, GENEVA 20

Geneva 0 14 0 6 – 20

Batavia 14 0 0 12 – 26

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER B – Bernabei 30 interception return (Morgano kick), 11:10 B – Garrett 5 run (Morgano kick), 0:04 SECOND QUARTER G – Taormina 29 run (Browere kick), 7:06 G – Wassel 25 pass from Santacaterina (Browere kick), 4:47 FOURTH QUARTER B – Garrett 1 run (kick blocked), 11:54 B – Leonhard 45 interception return (pass failed), 11:11 G – Taormina 85 kickoff return (kick failed), 10:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Taormina 21-101, Woodworth 1-10, Temple 1-4, Burns 1-3, Shodeen 1-1, Santacaterina 5-(-2). Totals: 30-117. Batavia: Garrett 16-78, Niemiec 10-24, Crowder 8-21, Frazier 5-21, Acosta 1-6. Totals: 40-150. PASSING – Geneva: Santacaterina 16-34-266-5. Batavia: Niemiec 7-11-68-1, Acosta 0-2-0-0 RECEIVING – Geneva: Temple 5-92, Landi 6-77, Wassel 3-51, Taormina 1-35, Woodworth 1-11. Batavia: Coffey 5-59, Piron 1-6, Garrett 1-3 Total offense: Geneva 383, Batavia 218