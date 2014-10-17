Grundy County church bulletins: Oct. 16, 2014

Chosen People Ministries to speak in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Stephen Arnold, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will be speaking at Phelan Acres Bible Church at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is on Willow Lane in Wilmington.

The program is presented by the Fall Feasts of Israel.

Chosen People Ministries is a more than 100 years old mission founded by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. It is a worldwide mission.

The presenation is open to the public. For information, call 815-476-7818.

Church of Hope fall dinner scheduled

GARDNER – The Church of Hope Women's Association will hold its annual Fall Roast Beff and KFC Chicken Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday. The church is at 202 N. Monroe St. in Gardner.

The menu will consist of roast beef, KFC chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and salad. Dessert and a drink also is included.

The cost is $10 for adults, $3.50 for children ages 3 to 10 years old. Children younger than age 3 are free. Carryouts available.

Vendors, crafters fair to be held

CHANNAHON – Channahon United Methodist Church at 24751 W. Eames Road in Channahon is holding a "Vendors/Crafters" Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. If you have a craft or direct sales business and would like to come, please call the church office at 815-467-5275 for a sellers contract or download one from www. Channahonumc.org. Only one vendor/crafter of each commodity will be accepted. Proceeds from this event will benefit Outreach Missions.

Our Savior's Lutheran to hold dinner, auction

SENECA – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 200 E. Union St. in Seneca, will be having its seventh annual Turkey Dinner/Silent Auction on Saturday. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 12, and children younger than age 4 eat free. A silent auction also will take place. Carryout available. Call 815-357-6128 for information.

Families of Faith hosting sconference

CHANNAHON — Families of Faith Church is hosting a conference for men and women called “Face Your Giant.” We all face overwhelming giants in our lives. Come discover how to slay the giants. The conference is Oct. 24, with registration from 5 to 6 p.m., and then a guest speaker from 6 to 8 p.m. On Oct. 25, registration will be from 7 to 8 a.m. and then the conference fro 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per person for the weekend. Free child care provided but registration is required. The church is at 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon. Call 815-467-6846 or visit www.fofmin.org for information.

Minooka Methodist holding turkey dinner

MINOOKA — Minooka Methodist Church, 205 W. Church Street Minooka, is holding its annual Turkey Dinner on Oct. 25. Seating times are at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Reservations required.; call 815-467-2322. Carryout available starting at 4 p.m. Cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 10 and children ages 3 and under eat free.

Channahon United Methodist holding supper, bazaar

CHANNAHON – Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames in Channahon, is holding its annual Turkey Supper and Christmas Bazaar from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Carryouts begin at 4 p.m.. Seating times are 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost is $11 for adults and carryouts, $7 for kids under age 12 for dine-in. Reservations required for dinning in. Call 815-467-5275 for information.

Morris church to host speaker

MORRIS – First Christian Church is set to host nationally known speaker Ray Vander Laan on Nov. 7 and 8.

Vander Laan is the host of the 12-part video series “That the World May Know” filmed in partnership with Focus on the Family. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Nov. 7, with the event to start at 7 p.m. On Saturday, doors will open at 8 a.m. for a continental breakfast with the teaching to start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served and the event will conclude about 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and there will be assigned seating; they are available starting Sept. 15. Visit www.fccmorris.org for the registration sheet and conference schedule or call 815-942-3454 for questions.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.