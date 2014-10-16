KCChronicle.com/preps Game of the Week: Geneva at Batavia

The buzz in the stands

When did you get here, and where did you park?

The marquee regular-season game for both schools enlivens the communities no matter the stakes, but there’s plenty to be decided here. The winner gets an inside track to the conference title and improved playoff standing. Then there’s the matter of bragging rights.

“It’s a great rivalry game. It’s one of the best rivalry football games maybe in the country, and surely one of the best sports rivalries in all of Illinois,” said Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron, a Batavia alumnus. “And so that in itself makes it special. … You have the makings of a special game every year when these two schools play. It really is a neat thing.”

The marquee matchup

Geneva senior receivers Pace Temple and Mike Landi stand 6-foot-2 and 6-6, respectively. Of Batavia’s rotation in the defensive backfield, the tallest player among cornerbacks Eddie Golden, Brett Bowman and Matt Fabian and safeties Nick Bernabei and Tyler Holl is Bernabei at 6-2.

Batavia relies on its agility and positioning to make plays in the secondary, and tonight’s outcome could hinge on its ability to maintain that success. Bowman snagged two more interceptions in last week’s 48-13 romp at Elgin, giving him seven this season. Golden (two interceptions) and David Sharp have contributed, as well.

“I think athleticism helps a lot,” Bernabei said. “Obviously, they have a size advantage. I believe we are quicker and stronger, so we’re going to use that to our advantage. … If they go up for the ball, we have to use our hands, bring their hands down. Do pretty much what we’re taught to do.”

Best-case scenario for the Vikings

The front five keeps Northern Illinois-bound quarterback Daniel Santacaterina clean and creates ample room to maneuver against a Batavia pass rush anchored by linebacker Jake Hlava, who boasts 111/2 of the Bulldogs’ 35 sacks.

Santacaterina continued a solid senior season in last week’s 41-12 home win against West Chicago, and has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,547 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions through seven games. He needs to be sharp again for the Vikings to beat the Bulldogs, who seek their fourth straight win in the series and 25th successive conference victory overall.

“They’re very, very good,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “I mean, defending state champs. Undefeated in conference for 3 million years. Very solid. They’ve got swag. They understand what they want to do. Their kids are well-coached. It’s going to take a monstrous effort from us to pull this off at their place.”

Best-case scenario for the Bulldogs

Blake Crowder (sprained MCL) is set to return to Batavia’s running back rotation, joining fellow speedster Zach Garrett and a fleet of power backs, many of whom also star defensively. Fullback/defensive end Noah Frazier is a veteran of such double duty, but Piron and offensive coordinator Mike Gaspari have brought defensive end Josh Leonhard and linebacker Hlava into the mix in recent weeks. All have moved the ball behind the Bulldogs’ veteran offensive line.

“We see different looks; we’ve watched a lot of the film so far,” Geneva defensive lineman Matt Loberg said. “Players change. … But if we’re going to see a new look, we’ve got to be ready for it.”

Batavia is averaging 6.2 yards a carry this season.

“Offensively, if we just come out hard and fast, it’ll be a great game,” Bulldogs left tackle Patrick Gamble said. “They’ve got good guys up front. So do we.”

The X-factor

Before the season started, Wicinski said, “I don’t really pass to move the chains, I pass to make it hurt. I run to move the chains.” That still is his philosophy at heart, even though he relishes the special – and fruitful – connection between best friends Santacaterina and Temple, who have hooked up for 10 touchdowns.

If Batavia’s defense excels against stopping Justin Taormina (5.7 yards a carry) as it has most other feature backs in the conference, how will the Vikings balance the need to be unpredictable with sticking with what’s working?

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Geneva 24, Batavia 20

This might have been the shootout many were expecting had the game been scheduled any earlier. But with typical Week 8 weather and two fired-up defenses settling in, Geneva emerges in a tight one that lives up to the hype.

– Kevin Druley, kdruley@shawmedia.com