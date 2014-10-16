High school football take 2: Prairie Ridge vs. Woodstock North will be close

One team is going to walk away from Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium knowing it has a share of the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division championship. Woodstock North plays Prairie Ridge with that on the line in Week 8. Sports writer Joe Stevenson and mchenrycountysports.com’s Lester Johnson discuss the matchup.

Stevenson: I picked this game to cover a week ago, knowing there would be a lot on the line. Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp mentioned, with two option teams who rarely pass, this game might be over in an hour-and-a-half. So I have that going for me Friday as well.

Johnson: It could be a quick game with all that running. It will be interesting to see which team can run the option better. It will probably come down to which offensive line does a better job. Woodstock North has some momentum after winning three straight games and its confidence is high. Prairie Ridge has the home-field advantage and might need it in what should be a close game.

Stevenson: It’s funny, but as well as North has played, it still needs another victory to become playoff-eligible. So if the FVC Fox-leading team doesn’t beat Prairie Ridge or Grayslake North, it will be at home for the playoffs. That should serve as even more motivation.

Johnson: I don't think they need more motivation, but they have it. So much riding on these next two weeks for both the Thunder and the Wolves. Prairie Ridge is eligible for the playoffs with five wins, but it wants the guarantee that comes with that sixth win. They are both sure to leave it all on the field. It could be a low-scoring game because both defenses have a good understanding of the option that they face every day in practice.

Stevenson: That’s a great point. Schremp mentioned the Wolves will not have that usual advantage of option this week. It can be tough to defend when you don’t see it as often. Both of these see it all the time in practice, so they know, but the beauty of option, too, is there still is that element of surprise on each play when the quarterback makes his decision. Aside from Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove in recent years, you don’t see two option teams that often.

Johnson: It should be a good game and I think you could flip a coin for this one. I kind of like the home team when it looks this close, so I’m giving a slight edge to the Wolves, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the Thunder pulled it out. The team that wins the turnover battle could be the one on top.