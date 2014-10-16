Grundy County indictments: Oct. 15, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Oct. 15 the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Kenneth Benson Sr., 40, of Morris, was indicted for possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class 3 felony; possession of cannabis sativa plants, a Class 4 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Leah Breyne, 19, of Seneca, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Kay Hexdall, 50, of Morris, was indicted in two counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, both Class 2 felonies; and two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, both Class 4 felonies.

• Tabitha Lobb, 27, of Morris, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Sergio Rivera-Valenzuela, 30, of Morris, was indicted for driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Matt Thomas, 34, of Crest Hill, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Travis Wheeler, 34, of Bloomington, was indicted for theft of more than $500, a Class 3 felony.

• Charles Williams, 25, of Verona, was indicted in two counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, both Class 2 felonies; two counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, both Class 4 felonies; and for driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.