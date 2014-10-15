Huntley defense led the way in playoff clincher

Huntley secured a spot in the IHSA Class 8A playoffs with a 38-7 win over Crystal Lake South, the team that kept Huntley out of it last year.

Nearly everything went Huntley's way from the opening drive, when Ryan Ford picked off South quarterback Payton Minogue and the Raiders scored on the ensuing possession.

The Raiders defense had been charged with holding two of the area's most explosive running backs - Kyle Bartusch and Corey Sheehan - to under 100 yards, and made them settle for a combined 119.

In total, the Raiders defense allowed just 159 offensive yards and kept the Gators out of the end zone until the 6:32 mark in the fourth quarter, when Bartusch ran in an 8 yard score.