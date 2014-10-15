High school football: Prairie Ridge vs. Woodstock North winner earns share of FVC Fox title

The previous meetings between Woodstock North and Prairie Ridge did not work out well for the Thunder.

North, playing its first two years of varsity football, lost to the Wolves, 37-0, in 2009 and 70-0 in 2010. Prairie Ridge advanced to the Class 6A playoff semifinals both times.

The Thunder came on strong the next year, winning a share of the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division title with Grayslake Central and Crystal Lake Central, but at that point the Wolves had been moved to the FVC Valley Division.

Prairie Ridge is now back in the FVC Fox, and the teams will meet for the third time, and with the Thunder’s option attack, it’s likely North will not be shut out again.

As for the FVC Fox race, Prairie Ridge would like to give a shoutout to its rival, Crystal Lake Central, for the job it did Oct. 2. That night, Central withstood another prolific performance from Grayslake North running back Titus Booker for a 37-34 victory.

That outcome profoundly affected the FVC Fox race, which comes down to this: The winner between Woodstock North at Prairie Ridge at 7:15 p.m. Friday is guaranteed at least a share of the title.

North (4-3 overall, 4-0 FVC Fox) finishes at Grayslake North (4-3, 3-1) next week. Prairie Ridge (5-2, 4-1) ends the regular season with a nonconference game at Crete-Monee next week.

“It was a gift from Crystal Lake Central,” Wolves fullback Nathan Griffin said. “I was surprised. Titus is one crazy athlete. That’s how it goes in this [division]. It’s all up to us now. We’re very blessed and very excited to have this opportunity.”

Woodstock North was 1-3 before starting its three-game winning streak with a 48-27 win against Crystal Lake Central. The Thunder can clinch a division share and become playoff-eligible with a win Friday.

“It sure beats last year,” said Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder, whose team was 1-8 last season. “Then, we were just trying to finish. It’s pretty neat to be relevant again. We’ve done the best job we can do as players and coaches, now we have a chance to do something special.”

Each will be quite familiar with the other since both run the triple option. North is led by running back Travis Busch (521 yards rushing), quarterback Jimmy Krenger (519) and fullback Jordan Plummer (459).

The Wolves have been racked by injuries in their backfield all season, rarely starting the same players two games in a row. Last week against Hampshire, Wolves coach Chris Schremp said the starting backs of Emmanuel Ebirim, Zach Gulbransen and Cole Brown were the same trio that started in the season opener – for the sophomore team.

“It is what it is. Injuries happen to everybody,” Schremp said. “It’s nice to be able to play meaningful games and be in the hunt for a [division] championship. It’s like being in the playoffs a couple of weeks early. We’ll get good experience in meaningful games.”

Since losing to Grayslake North, Prairie Ridge rebounded to beat Woodstock and Hampshire, and now has a chance at the title. The Wolves were in the FVC Valley Division from 2011 to 2013 but won the Fox in 2010.

North shared the FVC Fox title with Crystal Lake Central and Grayslake Central in 2011, its third year of varsity football. The Thunder also can guarantee a return to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons with a victory.

“It’s amazing, we started the season with two losses, but we’ve rebounded and grown a lot,” Krenger said. “All I feel like we have to do is play 48 minutes and we’ll come out with a title. We’re in great shape. If we can just play 48 minutes and have no flat drives, we can come out with a win.”