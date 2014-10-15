High school football: Prairie Ridge has shown offensive versatility

The Prairie Ridge football team put on a display of offensive versatility Friday night in their 28-20 win over Hampshire.

After jumping out to an early 14-0 lead, the Wolves’ option offense controlled the ball all night and limited the time Hampshire had to make a comeback. Emmanuel Ebirim, Brett Covalt, Cole Brown and Nathan Griffin each had at least 30 rushing yards for Prairie Ridge in addition to Covalt’s one passing touchdown.

"We're a pack," Prairie Ridge's Nick Greenberg said. "We play for each other, and that's everyone's mentality. I'm just putting in my part to play for the team."

Although Hampshire’s surge at the end of the game made things interesting, the Wolves were in control from the first drive.

On the other side of the field, the Whip-Purs have tried almost everything to move the ball in starting quarterback Nick Mohlman’s absence. The only thing that has worked consistently so far has been giving Mason Fleury lots of carries and letting him carry the load. Fleury ran for 135 yards Friday night, but two turnovers in the passing game cost the Whip-Purs when it counted.

“It comes down to execution, missing a block here or missing an assignment another place,” Hampshire coach Mike Brasile said. “It just comes down to execution.”