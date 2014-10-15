High school football: Dundee-Crown’s Alonzo Alvarado had huge game against McHenry

The best birthday present for Dundee-Crown tight end Alonzo Alvarado would’ve been a win on homecoming.

While he was upset he didn’t get that, he did have quite a game in a losing effort against McHenry. The senior reeled in eight catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 2-point conversion that helped the Warriors get back into the game.

“It did,” Alvarado said when asked whether his birthday gave him some extra motivation, “but every Friday night, you’ve got to go out and give it your best. We fought as a team, but we just fell short.”

His biggest play of the game came with just seven seconds left in the first half. He found some separation and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Michael Briscoe over his shoulder while making sure he got his foot inbounds.

“There’s always room for improvement,” he said afterward. “I thought I could’ve played better, but when there’s time to make plays, I made some plays.”