High school football: Cary-Grove stays at No. 1; Huntley, Johnsburg receive votes this week

Cary-Grove hung on to the top spot in The Associated Press Class 7A football rankings released Tuesday and is the lone area team in any top 10 heading into Week 8 of the season.

The Trojans (7-0) defeated Jacobs, 49-7, last week and received 12 of 13 first-place votes to finish with 129 points. Providence (6-1) is second in Class 7A with 112.

Four local teams are among others receiving votes for the first time this season – Huntley (8A), Crystal Lake Central (6A), Woodstock North (5A) and Johnsburg (4A).

Johnsburg (6-1) won its sixth consecutive game and received six points in the Class 4A voting.

Prairie Ridge (5-2) earned 11 points and is 12th in the Class 6A poll. Crystal Lake Central (5-2) also got two points in 6A.

Huntley (6-1) picked up two points in Class 8A, Marian Central (4-3) got seven in 5A and Woodstock North (4-3) got three in 5A.

AP State Polls

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Stevenson (11) (7-0) 126 1 2. Glenbard West (1) (7-0) 115 2 3. Maine South (7-0) 99 3 4. Loyola (6-1) 81 6 5. Edwardsville (1) (6-1) 73 4 6. Oak Park River Forest (6-1) 56 9 7. Naperville Central (6-1) 40 NR 8. Barrington (7-0) 37 10 9. Brother Rice (5-2) 28 7 10. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-2) 19 NR Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 12, New Trier 10, Bolingbrook 8, Oswego 4, Aurora West 3, Simeon 2, Huntley 2.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Cary-Grove (12) (7-0) 129 1 2. Providence (1) (6-1) 112 2 3. Lincoln-Way East (6-1) 100 3 4. St. Rita (6-1) 86 5 5. Geneva (7-0) 85 4 6. Addison Trail (7-0) 59 7 7. Batavia (6-1) 55 6 8. Hononegah (6-1) 27 8 9. Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-1) 22 NR 10. Highland Park (7-0) 21 9 Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 9, Belleville West 5, Lake Zurich 3, Libertyville 1, Fenwick 1.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (13) (7-0) 139 1 2. Nazareth (1) (7-0) 126 2 3. Peoria Notre Dame (7-0) 98 4 4. Oak Lawn Richards (6-1) 97 3 5. DeKalb (7-0) 78 T6 6. Belvidere North (6-1) 58 T6 7. East St. Louis (4-3) 49 8 8. Lemont (7-0) 48 10 9. Lincoln-Way West (6-1) 17 NR 10. Champaign Centennial (6-1) 15 5 Others receiving votes: Lakes Community 12, Prairie Ridge 11, Lincoln Way North 6, St. Francis 5, Yorkville 5, Crystal Lake Central 2, Rockford Boylan 2, Antioch 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Geneseo (6) (7-0) 128 2 2. Joliet Catholic (7) (5-2) 122 1 3. Highland (6-1) 108 4 4. Normal University (1) (7-0) 92 5 5. Metamora (6-1) 76 6 6. Peoria Central (6-1) 70 T7 7. Montini (4-3) 60 3 8. Washington (6-1) 53 9 9. Mahomet-Seymour (5-2) 10 NR 10. Sterling (5-2) 9 NR Others receiving votes: Jerseyville Jersey 7, Marian Central 7, St. Viator 5, Marion 5, Decatur MacArthur 4, Burlington Central 4, Woodstock North 3, Taylorville 3, Rich East 2, Sycamore 2.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Rochester (13) (7-0) 147 1 2. Rockford Lutheran (2) (7-0) 129 2 3. Phillips (6-1) 116 3 4. Greenville (7-0) 97 4 5. Manteno (7-0) 91 5 6. Quincy Notre Dame (6-1) 68 6 7. Herrin (6-1) 51 8 8. St. Edward (7-0) 35 NR 9. Columbia (6-1) 32 9 10. Carterville (7-0) 21 10 Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 16, Coal City 8, Johnsburg 6, Althoff Catholic 4, Effingham 2, Mendota 1, Mt. Zion 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. St. Joseph-Ogden (13) (7-0) 130 1 2. Williamsville (7-0) 110 2 3. Wilmington (7-0) 107 3 4. Tolono Unity (6-1) 95 4 5. Elmwood-Brimfield (6-1) 66 5 6. Carlinville ((6-1) 59 8 7. Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) 44 T9 8. Nashville (6-1) 39 T9 9. Leo (4-3) 17 7 10. Aurora Christian (4-3) 15 6 Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 13, Sullivan -(S.-Okaw Valley) 7, Fairfield 5, Robinson 4, DuQuoin 3, Vandalia 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sterling Newman (12) (7-0) 129 1 2. Eastland-Pearl City (7-0) 105 2 3. Momence (1) (7-0) 100 3 4. Rockridge (6-1) 91 4 5. Fieldcrest (7-0) 74 5 6. Auburn (6-1) 59 7 7. Bismarck-Henning (6-1) 30 NR 8. Clifton Central (6-1) 27 NR (tie) Orion (6-1) 26 NR 10. Maroa-Forsyth (4-3) 17 8 Others receiving votes: Mercer County 13, El Paso-Gridley 10, Lawrenceville 8, Tuscola 8, Hall 4, Chester 4, Hales Franciscan 3, Athens 2, Villa Grove 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Shelbyville 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Forreston (11) (7-0) 124 1 2. Camp Point Central (1) (7-0) 111 2 3. Stark County (1) (7-0) 105 3 4. Carrollton (7-0) 88 4 5. Abingdon (7-0) 72 7 6. Aquin (6-1) 63 5 7. Casey-Westfield (6-1) 47 6 8. Arcola (7-0) 38 10 9. Stockton (6-1) 36 8 10. Rockford Christian Life (7-0) 16 NR Others receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington 5, Tri-County 4, Milford 3, Pawnee 1, Galena 1, Dakota 1.