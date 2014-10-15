Batavia-Geneva notebook: Peyton Piron gets high marks for rivalry research

Nearly a decade later, Batavia senior wide receiver Peyton Piron still beams about his third-grade Batavia history project at H.C. Storm Elementary School.

Piron still recalls the grade he received, too.

If the Batavia-Geneva football rivalry is the ultimate for all those who have participated since its 1913 debut, why not have the immaculate mark to go along?

“Got an A-plus-plus on it, because me and my dad worked on it for probably, like, a good month or so,” said Piron, the son of Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron, a former Batavia player. “We got all the records of Batavia-Geneva, all the scores, all the … funny little things. He’s trying to find that. I think he’s going to bring it to practice one of these days and talk about it a little bit.”

Indeed, Dennis Piron confirmed he “probably” would tote the report to tonight’s weekly team dinner at the school. Not so much for the sake of belated show-and-tell as for the potential bit of mysticism the document could carry.

In addition to collaborating with his dad, Peyton Piron received notes and research from the late Les Hodge, the venerable former Kane County Chronicle and Batavia Herald sportswriter. Piron built upon that work while adding his own spin.

“He did a little bit of prognosticating, and said, ‘You know, the year is 2014. Week 9 of the season,’ and along the lines of, ‘The Batavia Bulldogs are battling the Geneva Vikings for the conference championship in Week 9,’ ” Dennis Piron said. “And he kind of went on to be a little bit of a future vision of what his senior year might be like. And it was pretty cool.

“I don’t know that you can tell the future like he did, and I won’t give you the outcome – that’s his to share with his teammates this week. But I will tell you that he is isn’t unlike most fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh-grade boys in this town. At a very young age, they know what the rivalry is, and what it’s all about, and they take it very seriously. And every sport that they play in this school, not just football, when they play Geneva, it’s a little more special of a game. And it hurts a little more if you lose, and feels a little better when you win.”

Peyton Piron’s teacher then, Matt Stanczak, remains at H.C. Storm and wrote in an email that he does “vaguely remember the project,” which was the culmination of a unit on Batavia history.

Batavia historian George Scheetz credited the Pirons and Hodge in his 2012 study “The Biggest Game of the Season: Batavia Bulldogs vs. Geneva Vikings.”

Asked to pinpoint his earliest memory of hostility toward Geneva, Peyton Piron had to wait for Bulldogs quarterback Kyle Niemiec to smile and mutter, “It’s in his blood.”

“I would say, in my house, when I was little, it was more appropriate to use [a profanity] than the G-word. That’s what I would say for my dad in my household,” Peyton Piron grinned. “That’s a joke, obviously, but it’s just funny. … It’s a fun little rivalry that’s built up, and like I said, it’s kind of sad that it’s coming to an end [for the seniors] now. It’s cool we get to go out like this.”

Geneva holds a 51-39-5 all-time edge in the series despite three consecutive Batavia wins.

Lobergs shoot for sweep: Several Geneva football players populated the visiting student section during the Vikings' 26-24, 25-12 girls volleyball victory Tuesday at Batavia.

That only made the group’s closing chant – “NEXT COMES FOOTBALL!” more audible and personal.

Vikings senior defensive lineman Matt Loberg could attest for two, watching his younger sister, Grace, a sophomore outside hitter, smack a match-high 13 kills against the Bulldogs.

“We both know what it is. We both know what has to be done,” Matt Loberg said. “Hopefully, we’ll both get victories and represent Geneva.”

Although speaking with a voice a few octaves higher than her brother’s, Grace Loberg communicated the same intensity.

“It’s Batavia. They’re our rivals,” she said. “We knew we didn’t want to go to three [sets]. We wanted to beat them in two. Easier and faster.”

The Lobergs figure to continue a busy stretch as the football and volleyball postseasons loom, but that hasn’t affected their attendance at the other sibling’s events.

“Matt always comes to the games,” Grace Loberg said. “I like when he’s here.”