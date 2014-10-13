Crystal Lake South High School football coach Chuck Ahsmann renews fight with cancer

Crystal Lake South football coach Chuck Ahsmann underwent his first chemotherapy session in almost 15 years Monday, and in his usual manner, put a positive spin on it.

“I’ve been very lucky,” said Ahsmann, who traveled Monday to Madison, Wisconsin, for the first of four chemo sessions. “We knew [the cancer] was coming back at some point, it was just a matter of when. The doctor said, 'The drug we gave you before acted like a miracle drug, so we’re going to try it again.' ”

Ahsmann, 52, was diagnosed in 1992 with immunocytoma, a non-Hodgkins lymphoma that is a terminal form of cancer. Doctors initially told Ahsmann his life expectancy was 10 years, but he responded so favorably to treatments that his cancer rarely intruded with him leading an otherwise normal life.

Ahsmann, 34-16 in his fifth year as Gators coach, planned to return to school Tuesday. He teaches physics and will coach the rest of the season. At his annual checkup three weeks ago, Ahsmann said some of his blood counts were below the normal range and, after further tests, medical personnel thought he should be treated again.

“I’ve been pretty lucky, things have slowly worked their way south,” Ahsmann said. “I decided to treat it again and decided Mondays would be least intrusive as far as school and football is concerned.”

Ahsmann’s session at the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center was almost six hours, but he was told the next sessions should be faster as the body gets used to the medicine.

Through the years, Ahsmann’s checkups were stretched to longer intervals, eventually only needing an annual checkup. Before his checkup last month, Ahsmann said he had not felt as well as he normally does.

“It’s been a couple of months,” he said. “All the different things that happened, my energy level is down. When I get home at 6, I’m just wiped, and usually that’s not the case. There’s other things that go on physically. We decided to try the same treatment again.”