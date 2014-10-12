Prep football insider: Johnsburg enters power rankings, in line for playoff seed

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Cary-Grove (7-0): The Trojans, No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll, notched another impressive victory, 49-7, over Jacobs with 558 total yards.

2. Huntley (6-1): The Red Raiders move up one spot after a 38-7 victory at Crystal Lake South and look like an 8-1 team that will get a high seed in Class 8A.

3. Marian Central (4-3): The East Suburban Catholic Conference has been a challenge as expected and the Hurricanes need another victory to become playoff-eligible after a 49-32 loss at St. Viator.

4. Woodstock North (4-3): The Thunder can clinch a share of the FVC Fox title with a win at Prairie Ridge Friday, but North needs a win either against Prairie Ridge or Grayslake North to make the playoffs.

5. Johnsburg (6-1): The Skyhawks keep getting better with six consecutive wins. They’ll try for a share of the BNC East Division title at Burlington Central Friday.

Noteworthy

Flying high: Johnsburg is not just looking for a BNC East Division championship, the Skyhawks can also secure a high playoff seed in Class 4A with two more victories. And, it would be their best season since 2004, when former coach Jason Aubry’s pass-happy crew went 9-0.

“The last words coach [Mike Maloney] said when we broke the huddle was he’s ordering a playoff sign for 2014,” wide receiver Haden Franzen said. “We have a big game next week. We have to keep focused the whole week and get another win.”

In better shape: There is no understating the meaning of Alden-Hebron’s 30-18 win at Hiawatha Friday – it meant everything.

The Giants host North Shore Country Day (1-6) this week, but close the regular season with 5-2 Ottawa Marquette, which always has been a load for A-H. A victory over North Shore should put the Giants in the playoffs, regardless of what happens in Week 9, for the 11th time in 12 seasons.

Numbers games: Crystal Lake Central’s Ryan Williams leads the area in rushing yards (1,171), touchdowns (16) and carries (191). Next on the list in rushing attempts is Crystal Lake South’s Corey Sheehan with 144.

Cary-Grove fullback Tyler Pennington ran for 263 yards Friday and moved past Jacobs’ Josh Walker to second in area rushing (985-978).

Not even close: Jacobs (4-3) has yet to play a close game, either winning by wide margins or losing by them. The Golden Eagles’ closest score was their 37-14 loss to Huntley.

Still hopeful: Marengo lost two in a row to the BNC East co-leaders Burlington Central and Johnsburg, but the Indians (4-3) have a great chance at making the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Marengo finishes with Rockford Christian (0-7) at home and North Boone (4-3) on the road. One win makes the Indians playoff-eligible, two would assure them a spot.

“We fought until the end,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said after Friday’s 42-17 loss at Johnsburg. “[Johnsburg] is a darn good football team.”

This Week’s Top Games

Woodstock North (4-3, 4-0 FVC Fox) at Prairie Ridge (5-2, 4-1)

7:15 p.m. Friday

• The Thunder can become playoff-eligible and clinch a share of the FVC Fox Division title with a win. Prairie Ridge also can clinch a share of the title with a victory, since its last regular-season game is a nonconference contest at Crete-Monee.

Johnsburg (6-1, 5-0 BNC East) at Burlington Central (5-2, 5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

• The Skyhawks have won six in a row, while the Rockets have won five consecutive games to set up this battle for a share of the division title.