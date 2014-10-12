Harvard gets bright spot in win over Rockford Christian

The Harvard football team’s season has not gone quite how it had hoped.

The Hornets were facing an uphill battle from the start to reach the levels of the 2013 squad that went undefeated in the regular season and made a run in the playoffs with just the lack of players on the team this year.

Things didn’t get easier as the team has continuously battled injuries along the way, limiting an already low-numbered lineup.

Friday night’s 42-8 win over Rockford Christian may have been the bright spot some of the players needed to rejuvenate their desire to win.

“We just bonded, together we brought it all and got the win,” Harvard linebacker Tyler Perkins said. “We fixed our problems and getting the win was the most amazing feeling ever after all those loses.”

Quarterback Peyton Schneider, who is one of a few players still around from last year, knows that no matter how good or bad a season is going, his role is always the same.

“Mindsets probably the same for me, trying to lead them down the field and trying to lead them every day in practice,” Schneider said. “Trying to get us to our full potential and trying to get us as good as we can possibly be every day.”

The Hornets will now prepare for their homecoming game next week against Genoa-Kingston in the hopes the success keeps on coming now that they have another win to build off.