Richmond-Burton falls at Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – Gathering his Richmond-Burton players together, coach Patrick Elder on several occasions pointed to the playing field behind him and the scoreboard in sight.

That scoreboard read 34-13 with Burlington Central earning a fairly easy victory over Richmond-Burton. The Rockets didn’t leave it all on the field as they had hoped.

"It's just an effort all around [problem]," fullback Marshall Woodward said. "We didn't come ready to play, that's the bottom line. Come ready to play, we beat them. But we didn't."

Burlington Central, now 5-2 overall, benefited from quarterback Adam Skirmont throwing three touchdown passes – 32, 82 and 33 yards – while tailback Trevor Davison rushed for a game-high 113 yards.

The rushing attack of Richmond-Burton faltered, posting only 194 yards on 34 carries.

"We just didn't come ready to play," Woodward said. "We've got to play Rocket football."

Richmond-Burton struck first when Woodward found the end zone from two yards out, giving his team a 6-0 lead. But the Rockets wouldn't score again until the fourth quarter, and the game was in hand.

Skirmont got his Rockets on the board in the second quarter with a 32-yard score to receiver Branden Bushy on 4th-and-long. On the next possession, he would reconnect with Bushy for an 82-yard pitch and catch. Burlington Central would never look back.

It's back to work for Richmond Burton, looking to find its ways once again.

"We just got to go out to practice," said Woodward, "work hard and play how we're supposed to play football."

RB Marshall Woodword, Richmond-Burton

THE GAME BALL

Provided steady legs for the Rockets' run-heavy offense, taking much of the workload.

THE NUMBER

46 - Yards that Woodward racked up, most of which coming with powerful runs.

THE BIG PLAY

Woodward's 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave Richmond-Burton the first score of the game and the only lead it would hold.

Burlington Central 34, Richmond-Burton 13

Burlington Central: 0 13 8 13

Richmond-Burton: 6 0 0 7

First quarter

R-B: Woodward 2-yard run (PAT no good) 5:44

Second quarter

BC: Skirmont 32-yard pass to Bushy (PAT good)11:11

BC: Skirmont 82-yard pass to Bushy (PAT no good) 5:32

Third quarter

BC: Davison 36-yard run (2-pt good) 9:44

Fourth quarter

BC: Davison 2-yard run (PAT no good) 10:19

R-B: Boelcow 47-yard run (PAT good) 9:41

BC: Skirmont 33-yard pass to Anderson (PAT good) 2:03

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING–BC: Davison: 20-113, Skirmont: 7-8, Sanson: 1-3, Goehrke: 1-minus 4. R-B: Boelkow: 17-99, Brinkmann: 10-42, Woodward: 12-46, Wolfram: 4-16, Talatian: 1-0.

PASSING–BC: Skirmont: 8-16 202 3 TD, 2 INT. R-B: Horner: 0-3, Gibson: 1-1, 11

RECEIVING–BC: Bushy: 5-142, Davison: 2-27, Anderson: 1-33.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS -- BC 322, R-B 202

Sophomore score: Richmond Burton 29, Burlington Central 28