Musick: Ruhland, Cary-Grove line flatten Jacobs

ALGONQUIN – As Cary-Grove and Jacobs lined up for a play late in the first quarter Friday, the clock on the scoreboard started to go haywire.

The time remaining disappeared and was replaced by a series of hash marks, dash marks and exclamation marks.

Maybe Trevor Ruhland and his teammates on the C-G offensive line had broken the scoreboard. After all, they demolished everything else in their path en route to a 49-7 win against Jacobs that was every bit as lopsided as the score indicated.

The Trojans improved to 7-0, including 3-0 in the FVC Valley. They entered the game ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll and extended their streak of winning every game this season by a double-digit margin.

A deep stable of running backs rumbled for 502 yards on the ground, and they couldn't have done so without stellar play by the offensive line. And the biggest fish on the offensive line was Ruhland, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound stalwart who has committed to Notre Dame.

Ruhland tossed aside linebackers and safeties as if he were playing bags in the backyard. He pancaked defensive linemen as if he were a weekend cook at IHOP.

Let's hear it, Trevor. Describe your favorite hit of the game.

"Not a favorite hit," Ruhland said with a big smile. "The best part about football is hitting, so every time I get up on a linebacker or a defensive back, it's always fun."

But isn't it awkward when you flatten an opponent and you're staring down at him?

"No, that's the best feeling for an offensive lineman," Ruhland said. "Then you'll be nice. You'll help them up. You'll be like, 'All right, good luck next time.' "

Except next time is usually just as ugly.

These are happy days for Ruhland. When he committed to the Fighting Irish in April, he bench-pressed about 300 pounds. By the summer, he had boosted that to 335 pounds.

The extra strength has made a difference this season.

"Last year, I wouldn't get overpowered, but it would be some stalemates," Ruhland said. "This year, I just feel like when I lock someone out, I can just kind of move them around."

C-G coach Brad Seaburg has been impressed by Ruhland this season, although that's really nothing new. Ruhland and fellow lineman Michael Gomez make each other better every day in practice, Seaburg said, and that hard work pays off on game days.

"As the season has progressed here, I think he's realizing that the end of his Cary-Grove career is coming soon," Seaburg said.

But the end is not here quite yet.

Ruhland has a few more Fridays before he switches to Saturdays. He has a few more opponents to flatten, to help back up, and to wish better luck next time.

"It's been great," Ruhland said. "I've been playing backyard football with these guys forever. We're so close, all of the seniors. I wouldn't have it any other way."

The Game Ball

Michael Gomez, Cary-Grove

Gomez (6-0, 260 pounds) contributed on both sides of the line of scrimmage to power Cary-Grove to a 49-7 win against Jacobs.

The Number

502 - Yards rushing by C-G, which rolled to a running clock by halfway through the third quarter.

The Big Play

Some timely blocks helped Tyler Pennington to break free for a 60-yard touchdown run to lift C-G to a four-touchdown lead late in the first half.

Cary-Grove 49, Jacobs 7

C-G 14 21 14 0 - 49

J 0 0 7 0 - 7

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

C-G - Gregoire 2 run (Walsh kick), 6:23

C-G - Hughes 26 run (Walsh kick), 0:37

Second Quarter

C-G - Hughes 5 run (Walsh kick), 9:20

C-G - Pennington 60 run (Walsh kick), 4:23

C-G - Gregoire 11 run (Walsh kick), 0:31

Third Quarter

C-G - Pennington 28 run (Walsh kick), 6:53

J - Walker 28 run (Hichew kick), 2:57

C-G - Freskos 30 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick), 0:04

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING - C-G: Pennington 15-263, Hughes 13-88, Gregoire 10-54, Hanselmann 4-37, Pressley 8-32, McQuade 2-16, Sullivan 3-12. Total: 55-502. J: Walker 15-146, Gierlak 2-14, Anyu 2-0, Heiss 1-minus 3, Katrenick 11-minus 35. Total: 31-122.

PASSING - C-G: Gregoire 1-3-0-26, Sullivan 1-1-0-30. Total: 2-4-0-56. J: Katrenick 7-20-1-108. Total: 7-20-1-108.

RECEIVING - C-G: Freskos 2-56. Total: 2-56. J: Copeland 2-58, Anyu 1-21, Gierlak 1-12, Walker 2-11, Barnes 1-6. Total: 7-108.

TEAM YARDS - Cary-Grove 558, Jacobs 230.