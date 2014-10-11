McHenry offense doesn’t stop in win over Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE – The numbers don’t tell the whole story.

McHenry’s running game was, without a doubt, absurd. The Warriors were forced to punt just once in the game and scored touchdowns on eight of their 10 possessions.

But without the turnovers forced on defense and special teams, it may not have been enough. Two fumble recoveries and fourth-quarter interceptions from sophomore linebacker Agustin Andrade and junior defensive back Brandon Ahne were ultimately what cemented a 57-42 road win for McHenry (3-4) over Dundee-Crown (2-5) on Friday night.

“It feels awesome,” Andrade said of the win. “It brings momentum into our season.”

For most of the game, the McHenry defense struggled to stop D-C, which scored on its first five possessions. It was a pair of fumble recoveries on kickoffs that allowed the Warriors to build a lead going into halftime.

In the final quarter, however, when McHenry needed its defense to finally get a stop, it did. Chargers quarterback Jeff Atherton tried to check down to a receiver over the middle, but Andrade dove in, got his arms under the ball and picked it off.

“That was an amazing interception,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “Even if there was instant replay, it would’ve been a good catch.”

Then, on the very next possession, Atherton tried a long pass toward the end zone, but Ahne kept up and wrestled it away from the intended receiver.

“The theme of the week was fourth quarters,” Andrade said, “so we had to come out every quarter strong as a team. It was a great team win. It feels awesome.”

Game ball: Agustin Andrade, McHenry LB, Soph.

The Warriors' defense had been struggling to slow down D-C for the entire game. That was until Andrade made a diving interception in the fourth quarter.

Key stat: 420. McHenry finished the game with 499 total yards, and 420 of them came on the ground. The return of Alec Glauser, who finished with 230 yards, was vital.

Big play: On the very first play from scrimmage, Jack Machometa took a handoff to the outside and sprinted down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown. It would be a sign of things to come.

McHenry 57, Dundee-Crown 42

McHenry 29 7 14 7 - 57

Dundee-Crown 14 14 8 6 - 42

First quarter

M–Machometa 65 run (Delgadillo run), 11:41.

M–Glauser 8 run (Marunde kick), 9:31.

DC–Dunner 5 run (Brooks run), 6:21.

M–Machometa 5 run (Marunde kick), 4:04.

M–Machometa 2 run (Marunde kick), 3:46.

DC–Parson 1 run (pass failed), 0:33.

Second quarter

DC–Dunner 21 run (run failed), 3:39.

M–Glauser 25 run (Marunde kick), 2:03.

DC–Alvarado 19 pass from Atherton (Alvarado pass from Atherton), 0:07.

Third quarter

DC–Alvarado 10 pass from Atherton (Parson pass from Atherton), 8:28.

M–Glauser 80 run (Marunde kick), 8:08.

M–Marunde 18 pass from Briscoe (Marunde kick), 4:29.

Fourth quarter

DC–Parson 11 run (pass failed), 11:53.

M–Briscoe 2 run (Marunde kick), 9:19.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–McHenry: Glauser 15-230, Machometa 5-87, Purpura 7-77, Marunde 2-27, Briscoe 4-minus 1. Totals: 33-420. Dundee-Crown: Dunner 28-181, Parson 15-58, Brooks 2-16, Atherton 2-15. Totals: 47-270.

PASSING–McHenry: Briscoe 5-7-0-79. Dundee-Crown: Atherton 15-24-2-157.

RECEIVING–McHenry: Borst 3-35, Lersch 1-26, Marunde 1-18. Dundee-Crown: Alvarado 8-72, Thelen 1-35, Welzien 3-29, Parson 1-12, Seals 2-9.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–McHenry 499, Dundee-Crown 427.

Sophomore score: McHenry 27, Dundee-Crown 0.