Johnsburg guarantees playoff berth with win over Marengo

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg has really taken a liking to winning football games.

The Skyhawks, who won one game in their previous three seasons, refuse to be stopped now that they are on a winning streak.

Johnsburg grabbed control in the second quarter against Marengo and rolled to its sixth consecutive victory Friday night, a 42-17 Big Northern Conference East Division triumph at Johnsburg Athletic Field.

“We came out hungry for a win,” Skyhawks guard-defensive end Alex Lee said. “It was our homecoming and we really wanted to get into the playoffs. Last week, we didn’t prepare as well as we could. We came out and executed everything.”

Johnsburg (6-1 overall, 5-0 BNC East) is tied with Burlington Central atop the division. Those two meet next week in a game that should decide the champion. The Skyhawks will be in the Class 4A playoffs for the first time since 2009.

“We came out and played very physical,” linebacker Zach MacKenzie said. “We really wanted to hit them quick, start off well and get that train rolling into the next half.”

Johnsburg scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 25-3 lead at halftime, then added a 76-yard scoring run from Alex Peete to start the third quarter. Peete was cleared by his doctor last Saturday after taking what he called “a little hit to the head” against Genoa-Kingston last week. Peete, who said he was not concussed, finished with 26 carries for 219 yards.

“The problem was not Alex Peete,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “Their offensive and defensive lines are, by far, the best we’ve played all season. That’s a darn good football team.”

Marengo (4-3, 2-3) still can make the playoffs with victories over Rockford Christian and North Boone.

Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney said he couldn’t ask for a harder working group than his offensive line of Lee, John Conroy, Joe Moore, Ericson Hoffman and Sean Koeshall.

“That’s a huge compliment [from Lynch],” Maloney said. “They put so much into it, it’s nice for them to see the fruits of their labors. I did not expect us to score that much, I’m a natural pessimist. When we have the outside running game, the inside running game and the passing game all going like that, you can’t choose what to defend.”

Quarterback Nick Brengman completed 12 of 15 passes for 203 and one touchdown. The Skyhawks, who racked up 491 total yards on offense, could finish with their best regular season since going 9-0 in 2004.

“[The playoffs] is a great feeling,” Lee said. “It’s awesome. This is another stepping stone toward our goal of going as far as we can.”

Game Ball

John Conroy

Johnsburg, Junior, Center-Noseguard

Conroy makes the offensive line calls and also anchors that Marengo coach Matt Lynch called the best he’d seen this season. The Skyhawks rolled up 491 yards of offense and held Marengo to 224 total yards.

The number

12

Completions out of 15 passing attempts for Johnsburg QB Nick Brengman, who threw for 203 yards.

The big play

After Marengo scored to cut Johnsburg’s lead to 13-3, the Skyhawks scored less than a minute later as Brengman fired a 54-yard touchdown pass to Dan Tylkowski.

Johnsburg 42, Marengo 17

Marengo 0 3 0 14 – 17

Johnsburg 7 18 7 10 – 42

irst quarter

J–Peete 12 run (Calhoun kick), 2:29.

Second quarter

J–Peete 11 run (kick failed), 11:54.

M–FG Shepard 30, 8:10.

J–Tylkowski 54 pass from Brengman (run failed), 7:23.

J–Stefka 4 run (run failed), 0:25.

Third quarter

J–Peete 76 run (Calhoun kick), 11:41.

Fourth quarter

J–FG Calhoun 22, 10:28.

M–Nice 17 pass from Walsweer (Shepard kick), 8:25.

M–Gara 30 fumble return (Shepard kick), 8:13.

J–Stefka 25 run (Calhoun kick), 5:42.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Marengo: Jackson 4-63, Nice 4-18, Gara 7-14, Bender 1-4, Walsweer 12-0. Totals: 28-99. Johnsburg: Peete 26-219, Stefka 7-64, Brengman 7-13, Rittorno 1-7, Wagner 1-11, Buchanan 2-minus 1. Totals: 46-288. PASSING–Marengo: Walsweer 10-31-1-125. Brengman 12-15-0-203. RECEIVING–Marengo: Nice 5-108, Jackson 3-13, Shepard 1-9, Gara 1-minus 5. Johnsburg: Franzen 7-85, Stefka 3-43, Tylkowski 1-54, Wagner 1-21. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Marengo 224, Johnsburg 491. Freshman score: Johnsburg 63, Marengo 6.