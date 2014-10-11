Johnsburg defensive pressure was too much for Marengo

JOHNSBURG — Marengo senior Ethan Walsweer was scrambling often on Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Indians’ quarterback, it was mostly to avoid a seemingly unrelenting pass rush.

Against Johnsburg on Friday night in a BNC East bout, Walsweer was chased, and hurried, and sacked three times in what became a 42-17 blowout loss to the Skyhawks.

“They brought it more intense,” he said. “We just couldn’t keep up.”

Senior defensive lineman Eric Wagner was first to bring down Walsweer, sacking him on the opening drive. Early on, Marengo (4-3, 2-3) struggled to move the ball downfield against a tough front that frequently subbed, bringing in fresh legs.

Throughout the game, the Skyhawks (6-1, 5-0) kept bringing pressure.

“That was one of our goals,” Wagner said. “We wanted to make him as uncomfortable as we could. And that, to a certain extent, is what won for us on defense.”

Wagner has stood as an imposing presence on a defensive line that refers to itself as “Da Dudes.” Earlier this season in a win over North Boone, he had three sacks.

But it wasn’t simply Johnsburg's front four that broke into the backfield.

Senior linebackers Austin Koontz and Branden Peshek also got to Walsweer.

“We blitzed a lot tonight,” Koontz said. We knew going in the game plan was we had to get pressure on him, we had to make him throw on the run, make bad throws, help our corners out, help our team out.”

The Indians' first, and only, offensive touchdown didn't come until the final quarter when receiver Craiton Nice hauled in a circus catch in the end zone from Walsweer.

Otherwise, a Marengo offense that averaged 34 points per game coming in, and had four times had gone over 40-point mark, was held in check.

Meanwhile, thanks to its defense as much as anything, Johnsburg is off to the playoffs, clinching trip with the win, for the first time since 2009.

“This feels like a dream,” Wagner said. “It’s too exciting for me.”