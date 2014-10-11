Huntley clinches playoff spot with win over Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South has haunted Huntley’s football players for more than a year.

The botched plays. The lost opportunities. The dashed playoff dreams – all baggage the Red Raiders couldn’t carry any longer.

Huntley marched onto Ken Bruhn Field Friday night and dropped it at South’s feet. From the opening kickoff to the victory formation, Huntley methodically secured a Class 8A playoff appearance with a 38-7 victory against the Gators in Fox Valley Conference Valley Division play.

“Last year, this team really ended everything for us,” senior offensive lineman Tyler Kastner said. “As soon as we didn’t get into the playoffs, we went right back at it. This year, we came out and played hard football.”

Huntley (6-1 overall, 2-1 FVC Valley) had favorable field position all night, never starting a drive any deeper than its own 32-yard line. The Raiders started four first-half drives inside the Gators’ 38, scoring on three. Huntley forced the Gators (3-4, 2-1) to cough up two kickoff returns in the first half, capitalizing once with Donnovan Young’s 34-yard field goal with 10:30 left in the second quarter that gave Huntley a 17-0 cushion.

South’s offense had run all over previous opponents, but Huntley clamped down. The Raiders allowed Gator backs Kyle Bartusch and Corey Sheehan a combined 119 yards and kept them out of the end zone until Bartusch’s 8-yard touchdown at the 6:32 mark in the fourth.

“We came up with the acronym ‘FIST’, which is fast, intense, strong and tough, on our way home from Crystal Lake last year,” Huntley coach John Hart said. “We felt like we needed to be a tougher football team. Everything we did (tonight) had that emphasis of being tougher.”

South coach Chuck Ahsmann knew the game could be ugly almost immediately.

“We figured we had to play a flawless game and not have penalties or turnovers to be in it,” he said. “... It wasn’t the plan we had, and sometimes it goes that way.”

The Game Ball - Casey Haayer, jr., RB

Haayer marched the Raiders 64 yards on the first drive of the second half for a 1-yard score and a 31-0 advantage.

The Number - 2

The number of fumbled kickoff returns Huntley's special teams forced South into the first half.

The Big Play

Huntley junior Ryan Ford came up with an interception on South’s opening possession to set the tone.