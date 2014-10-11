Harvard uses balanced offense to defeat Rockford Christian for first BNC East win

ROCKFORD – For the first time since its Week 1 victory against Rock Falls, everything went right for the Harvard football team, and the Hornets got the results to prove it.

The Hornets, led by a shutdown defense and a balanced offense, defeated Rockford Christian 42-8 to pick up their first Big Northern Conference East Division victory of the season.

“It feels great to win tonight, the kids have been working hard all year,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “I think we made a few less mistakes and capitalized on a few opportunities. We’re starting to better understand the little things that help you win football games.”

The Hornets (2-5, 1-4 BNC East) executed well through the air in the first half as Peyton Schneider threw three touchdown passes, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Perkins to give them a 21-8 halftime lead. Schneider had 167 passing yards in the first half.

The rushing attack took over from there as Christian Kramer and Hunter Freres gashed the Royal Lions (0-7, 0-5 BNC East) for two quick scores as Harvard pulled away.

The do-everything sophomore Freres had 152 all-purpose yards (87 rushing, 65 receiving) as well as two touchdowns for Harvard. Kramer finished with 176 yards rushing.

Defensively, the Hornets allowed just 200 yards of total offense, with 65 of those coming on the Lions lone touchdown of the game, which was nearly picked off. Perkins, Kramer and Lucas Schmidt in particular made things difficult for Rockford.

“First win in five weeks and everything was clicking; it feels really good to win again,” Schneider said.

Tyler Perkins

Harvard, Junior, TE/LB

Game Ball

Perkins contributed offensively and defensively with a touchdown reception and two sacks in Harvard's first BNC East Division win of the year.

The Number

4 - The number of plays it took for Harvard to score two touchdowns to open the second half and take control of the game.

The Big Play

Peyton Schneider threw a 16-yard pass to Reiss Bielski with a minute left before the half to give the Hornets a 21-8 lead. It was his third TD pass of the first half.