Geneva football handles West Chicago, sets up Batavia showdown

GENEVA – With the Geneva football team leading 27-12 over West Chicago at halftime on homecoming, the fireworks display dazzled the crowd and helped ease the tension of a two-possession lead with the visitors receiving to start the second half.

But the Vikings (7-0, 5-0 Upstate Eight Conference River) did the dazzling in the second half, particularly on defense, en route to a 41-12 win.

Defensive back Sean Chambers returned Wildcats quarterback Peyton Seidler’s third interception on the night for a 55-yard touchdown with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter to ice what had been a competitive game for most of the night.

Geneva quarterback Daniel Santacaterina had three touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Santacaterina said the offense benefited from crucial stops the defense made throughout the night.

“They’ve been awesome all year,” Santacaterina said. “There’s no pressure to score as fast as we can because of them.”

Running back Justin Taormina added two scores on the ground with rushes of 8 and 4 yards.

“I’ve got to give credit to the blockers,” Taormina said. “They opened up holes and I just take off and go so thanks to the offensive line.”

Vikings coach Rob Wicinski was pleased with his team’s effort and ability to avoid the distracting nature of a homecoming game.

“This was a really tough situation,” Wicinski said. “It was a tough game with homecoming; there’s a lot of distractions and just the way the season’s progressed I was really proud of them.”

“We weren’t as clean as we were the last couple weeks but I’ve got a veteran team and a veteran coaching staff. We didn’t panic and just stayed the course.”

The Vikings opened up a 20-6 lead heading to the second quarter after a strong start from Taormina, who finished the night with 15 carries for 70 yards in addition to his two touchdowns.

Both of his touchdowns came in the first quarter, with the second one coming off a long drive to end it.

West Chicago falls to 3-4, 2-3.

The Vikings will enjoy homecoming this weekend but the party won’t last long with a matchup against defending IHSA 6A state champion and archrival Batavia to determine the conference next week.

“It wasn’t the greatest win but it was against a pretty good team,” Santacaterina said. “We thought we left some points out there and didn’t play our best but, hey, it’s a win. We’re 7-0 and this is exactly where we want to be.

“We’re happy, we’re excited. I’m sure Batavia is excited. It’s going to be a great show next week.”

GENEVA 41, WEST CHICAGO 12

WC 6 6 0 0

GEN 20 7 0 14

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter GEN: Taormina 8 rush (Browere kick) 7:53 GEN: Wassel 41 catch from Santacaterina (kick blocked) 4:50 WC: Mitchell 20 catch from Seidler (2PC failed) 1:33 GEN: Taormina 4 rush (Browere kick) 0:09 Second Quarter GEN: Temple 7 catch from Santacaterina (Browere kick) 6:28 WC: Ullman 8 catch from Seidler (2PC failed) 1:54 Fourth Quarter GEN: Landi 36 catch from Santacaterina (Browere kick) 10:56 GEN: Chambers 55 interception return (Browere kick) 7:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: WC: Lazzerini 11-32, Seidler 12-43. GEN: Taormina 15-70, Santacaterina 1-0, Burns 4-23, Woodworth 2-17, Nebel 3-5. PASSING: WC: Seidler 24-50-0-272. GEN: Santacaterina 17-22-0-294, Chambers 1-1-0-29 RECEIVING: WC: Mitchell 10-147, Bibbs 4-27, Ullman 8-91, Lazzerini 1-5, DeLuca 1-11. GEN: Temple7-72, Woodworth 2-25, Taormina 1-9, Wassel 3-54, Landi 4-134, Hines 1-29. TOTAL OFFENSE: Geneva 438, West Chicago 347.