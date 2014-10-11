Ebirim powers Prairie Ridge past Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE – Prairie Ridge traveled to Hampshire Friday night, took the lead with a six-minute opening drive and never lost it on the way to a 28-20 victory.

Fullback Emmanuel Ebirim wore out Hampshire’s defense in the first half, piling up 112 out of his total 115 rushing yards before the break. The Wolves were also able to keep the Whip-Purs defense honest with a few big pass gains, most notably a 31-yard catch by Christopher Eschweiler.

As Hampshire coach Mike Brasile told his team following the loss, every game is now similar to a playoff game for the Whip-Purs (3-4, 1-3 FVC Fox) as they try to stay in playoff contention. Prairie Ridge (5-2, 4-1 FVC Fox), on the other hand, is in control of its own destiny.

After an injury to Nick Mohlman, Hampshire’s Matt Bridges has only had roughly two weeks’ experience as a starting quarterback. Despite his inexperience, the senior did throw for 108 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought we moved the ball well all game, and our offensive line did a great job,” Bridges said. “We just made too many mistakes in the red zone and too many mistakes in the game.”

One of those red zone mistakes was an interception thrown to Prairie Ridge’s Nicholas Greenberg, his second of the game. According to coach Hampshire coach Mike Brasile, executing and avoiding mistakes will be the focus for next week against Crystal Lake Central.

Game Ball

Nicholas Greenberg, jr.

Prairie Ridge RB/DB

Greenberg helped nail down the Wolves 28-20 win with two interceptions, one of which prevented what would have been Whip-Purs touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter.

The Number

3- Prairie Ridge drives in the first half. All of them ended in touchdowns.

The Big Play

Hampshire’s Nick See caught a 20-yard touchdown from Matt Bridges with 1:14 left in the game, but the Wolves recovered the ensuing onside kick, effectively ending the comeback.

FOOTBALL

Prairie Ridge at Hampshire

PR 28, Hampshire 20

PR 7 14 0 7 - 28

Hampshire 0 7 6 7 - 20

FIRST QUARTER

PR- Emmanuel Ebirim 1 run (Christopher Eschweiler kick), 6:11

SECOND QUARTER

PR- Brett Covalt 3 run (Eschweiler kick), 8:52

H- Matt Bridges 5 run (Jose Hernandez kick), 5:42

PR- Zach Gulbransen 15 pass from Covalt (Eschweiler kick), 1:20

THIRD QUARTER

H- Mason Fleury 19 run (kick no good)

FOURTH QUARTER

PR- Nathan Griffin 1 run (Eschweiler kick)

H- Nick See 20 pass from Bridges (Hernandez kick), 1:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Hampshire: Mason Fleury 20-135, Matt Bridges 13-69, Nick See 2-13, Jared Lund 2-12, Josh Koch 1-4, Nick Seliga 1-1 TOTAL: 39-234 Prairie Ridge: Emmanuel Ebirim 19-115, Brett Covalt 17-45, Cole Brown 13-37, Nathan Griffin 9-30, Zach Gulbransen 2-12 TOTAL: 60-239

PASSING- Hampshire: Bridges 8-16-108-1 Prairie Ridge: Covalt 5-7-68-1

RECEIVING- Hampshire: Josh Koch 3-50, Nick See 1-20, Jake Manning 1-11, Gader Bulow 1-10, Cory Seagren 1-9, Jared Lund 1-8 TOTAL: 8-108 Prairie Ridge: Christopher Eschweiler 1-31, Samson Evans 3-22 Zach Gulbransen 1-15 TOTAL: 5-68

TOTAL TEAM YARDS- Hampshire: 342 Prairie Ridge: 307