Valiant Plainfield East effort falls short against Oswego

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield East made a valiant effort Friday night to end Oswego’s four-season winning streak in the Southwest Prairie Conference, but it wasn’t mean to be.

Zach West caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Carter Turnquist with 2:41 remaining to erase East's 21-17 lead and give Oswego a 24-21 victory.

The Bengals had a 14-9 halftime lead when Jake Mayon's 4-yard run capped a 71-yard drive. Mayon accounted for 62 of the yards on the drive.

Oswego (6-1, 5-0) went back ahead late in the third quarter when Turnquist and West hooked up on a 67-yard touchdown pass. But East (5-2, 3-2) nudged back on top 21-17 when Cole Kotopka connected with Feras Hleihel on an 18-yard touchdown pass.

Mayon scored East’s first-quarter touchdown on a 1-yard run, a score set up on a muffed punt return.