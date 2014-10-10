Plainfield North scores 29 unanswered points for comeback win against Romeoville

PLAINFIELD – Most high school football teams who score 40 points in the first half would seal the deal in the second half by running the clock out and preparing for their next week’s opponent.

That was not the case Friday as Plainfield North (5-2, 4-1) welcomed in Southwest Prairie Conference foe Romeoville (2-5, 2-3) for a game that turned out to be a shootout that went down to the wire.

In the first half, Romeoville lit up the scoreboard. with junior quarterback Anthony Kitchens throwing five touchdown passes and senior Kelvin Jones adding an 80-yard rushing score.

The second half, however, was all North. The Tigers scored 29 unanswered points to walk away with a 43-40 homecoming victory.

Tiger back Quintin Hoosman accounted for all of his team's points, rushing for six touchdowns. He finished with 274 yards on 34 carries.

“This is a testament to our senior leadership,” coach Tim Kane said. “For us to play as poorly as we did in the first half and then play as well as we did in the second half, it comes down to the senior leadership on the field. It was a huge win for us.”