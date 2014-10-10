Oswego escapes Plainfield East upset bid

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield East took its best shot at ending Oswego’s domination in the Southwest Prairie Conference, but came up short Friday night.

Oswego scored on Carter Turnquist’s 27-yard pass to Zach West with 2:41 left to secure a 24-21 victory over East, the Panthers’ 26th straight SPC victory over a span of four seasons.

The decisive TD pass came on the next play after Turnquist and West hooked up on an 11-yard pass on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

“Coming into the game, we knew Oswego could run,” East coach Mike Romeli said. “We wanted to contain them in their running and make them pass.”

East (5-2, 3-2) took a 21-17 lead with 5:44 left when Cole Kotopka threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Feras Hleihel. Wynston Wright’s punt to the 1-yard line pinned in Oswego (6-1, 5-0) and allowed the Bengals’ defense to do its thing. East gained possession after a Panthers’ punt on the 35-yard line and drove it in from there.

Wright earlier launched a 50-yard punt.

“Wynston is a great asset to the team with his punting,” Romeli said. “He gives us the opportunity to play defense on a long field.”

The Bengals stayed with Oswego throughout. The Panthers scored first, but East knotted it at 7 on Jake Mayon’s 1-yard run late in the first quarter.

Jarvis Carter’s fumble recovery led to the score.

Oswego went ahead, 9-7, on a safety, but Donte Hartsfield’s interception at the Panthers’ 29 gave East the ball back.

Mayon turned a short pass from Kotopka into a 21-yard play to the 8, and Mayon scored from the 4 for a 14-9 lead.

Oswego went back ahead, 17-14, late in the third quarter when West caught a 67-yard TD pass from Turnquist.

“What I am most proud of tonight is the way our team never put their heads down when they were behind,” Romeli said. “They played with determination and would not give up.”