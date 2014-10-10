Hoosman helps Plainfield North stage big rally against Romeoville

PLAINFIELD – Most high school football teams who score 40 points in the first half would win by running the clock out in the second half.

But that wasn’t the case Friday as Plainfield North overcame an early 40-7 deficit to stun Romeoville, 43-40, in a Southwest Prairie Conference shootout that went down to the wire.

Quintin Hoosman gained 274 yards on 34 carries and scored six touchdowns for North (5-2, 4-1), which plays at Oswego on Friday in a showdown for first place in the SPC.

In the first half, the Spartans (2-5, 2-3) looked like a team destined to climb out of their early season struggles and make a push for the playoffs.

Romeoville’s junior quarterback Anthony Kitchens (20 of 36 passing for 351 yards) lit the scoreboard up by throwing five touchdown passes, while senior running back Kelvin Jones (15 carries for 144 yards) added a 80-yard score of his own.

“What we wanted to do in the first half we were doing,” Romeoville’s coach Jeff Kuna said. “We were getting the ball into our playmakers’ hands and they were making the catches and getting the yards after the catch.”

North had two touchdowns in the first half as Hoosman scored on runs of 19 and 61 yards, but the Tigers found themselves down, 40-14, at halftime.

“We didn’t stop anyone,” North’s coach Tim Kane said. “We didn’t tackle, we were just completely awful. We knew we just had to settle down and start playing.”

The momentum started to turn during the first drive of the second half, as Romeoville went three-and-out, and the Tigers put a long drive together with Hoosman scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 40-21.

“The first half we just had low energy,” Hoosman said. “We were all kind of freaking out, but when we got into the locker room at halftime we made sure we came out in the second half with full energy.”

The Spartans’ offensive struggles were apparent in the third and fourth quarter as they went three-and-out three times as the Tigers defense came alive.

“We changed our scheme,” said Kane of the second-half defensive adjustments. “We changed a few things with our linebackers and made a couple personnel changes.”

Hoosman continued to carry the Tigers on his back and scored on a 4-yard run to cap a run of 29 unanswered points to put North ahead, 43-40, with 5:08 left. Hoosman also reached the end zone on 5- and 6-yard runs.

“He’s having a monster year,” Kane said. “Leading up to this year, I knew he was going to have a great year. He was injured all of last year and he has responded like a champion. He is having a really good year and he’s running the ball well for us.”

North also won the sophomore game, 48-20.