Woodstock North fullback Plummer’s biggest talent is on wakeboard

Woodstock North fullback Jordan Plummer tried a difficult move, wound up faceplanting and suffered a concussion.

North followed concussion protocol and Plummer was held out of contact until the season opener against Wauconda.

Fullbacks in triple-option offenses, like Plummer, are used to getting banged around. Even on the plays when they don’t get the ball, they are trained to act like they have it and still get pounded. But Plummer’s injury happened in a vastly different manner.

Plummer was not running a midline option into a crowd of humanity, he was attempting a switchback roll, a wakeboarding maneuver in which the person does a back flip with a 180-degree spin. Plummer had been working on the trick, but was overrotating.

“I decided to underrotate it a little bit, which was a bad choice,” said Plummer, a senior who leads the Thunder with 422 rushing yards.

Three hours later, unaware of what transpired, he was in a hospital. Plummer (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) returned for opening night and has been fine since then, helping North (3-3 overall, 3-0 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division) to the top of the division standings, one-half game ahead of Prairie Ridge.

“That’s when I wasn’t a huge wakeboard fan,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “You have to understand that kids have a life outside of football. We push kids to be multi-sport athletes. Competing is competing. It doesn’t matter what sport, if you’re developing that competitive spirit and that drive and want-to, we feel like it only helps kids deal with the spotlight and pressure as they develop in their careers.”

Grayslake Central (0-6, 0-3) visits the Thunder at 7:15 p.m. Friday and North needs two more wins to make the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. Coming off a 1-8 season, a return to the Class 5A playoffs was a goal of the Thunder.

While Plummer gives North toughness at an integral option position, his future lies in the water. He finished sixth in the Junior Men’s Division at the Malibu Ride Experience this summer and could seek a professional wakeboarding career after college.

“Wherever I go to school, I want to join the wakeboarding team,” said Plummer, who may end up in Florida, where wakeboarding clubs are prominent. “Hopefully, I’ll compete there and do well and see where that takes me in the industry. Whatever I end up doing, it’s going to be involved with wakeboarding.”

Plummer lives on Wonder Lake and started water skiing when he was 4. He started wakeboarding six years ago, but really got serious over the past two years after Lisa Roller, a wakeboard enthusiast from Algonquin who photographs many of the Malibu Ride Experience events, helped Plummer gain exposure to bigger tournaments.

Roller believes Plummer has what it takes to make it professionally.

“Jordan’s got a lot of talent,” Roller said. “Jamie McCauley, from Grayslake, moved to Florida and lives with a host family. Jordan’s at that same talent level where Jamie was at, but Jordan will stick with school. I would hate to see him walk away from school.”

Most of Plummer’s football teammates don’t get to see his wakeboarding exploits, except on YouTube or on his Facebook page, since most competitions are a few hours away or farther. Quarterback Jimmy Krenger lives in Wonder Lake and sometimes drives the boat for him. Plummer also taught Krenger some of the sport’s tricks.

“It’s honestly pretty crazy [what he does],” Krenger said. “Trying to wakeboard in general is wild. I don’t know how he can do the stuff he does.”

Plummer also must be a decent teacher, since Krenger took second in his division at a competition early in the summer. Plummer is thankful friends like Krenger, and neighbor Garrett Gram, are around to drive the boat for him to practice.

“My dad [John] drives when my friends aren’t available, but he kind of got sick of that job,” Plummer said with a chuckle. Plummer also secured sponsorship from Munson Ski and Marine which will help him with costs to compete in tournaments next summer.

The balance Plummer develops from wakeboarding helps in football, but he also regards the mental edge he has developed, like Schroeder said through competition.

“They help each other out a lot,” Plummer said. “Competing in wakeboarding helps me out a lot. You’re under a lot of pressure, it’s an individual sport, you have to calm yourself down and relax a little bit, do what you can do and not what everyone else is doing. Focus on doing your job the best. That really helps out on the football field, if I do my job the best I can do, 100 percent, and I trust everyone else to do their job, it really works out.”

Plummer, along with running back Travis Busch (421) and Krenger (404), give the Thunder an even running game. Schroeder says Plummer, who started at fullback last season, has thrived at that position.

“Jordan has good vision, and if he’s just running, he doesn’t seem that fast, but if he does pop it out the back end [of the defense], it seems like he finds another gear,” Schroeder said. “Sometimes guys you time in the 40 don’t seem that fast, but on the football field, he seems to run away.”

Krenger is as happy to be around Plummer in the backfield as he is driving his boat.

“He brings a lot, he’s the first option we have,” Krenger said. “He brings intensity and he’s always running hard. He’s a perfect fit for that spot.”