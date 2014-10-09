Take 2: Jacobs will be hard pressed to compete with Cary-Grove like last year

Jacobs quarterback Bret Mooney engineered a tremendous last-minute comeback as the Golden Eagles beat Cary-Grove, 36-35, last year in a game that ultimately decided the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division championship. C-G visits Jacobs again on Friday in a game that will be webcast on mchenrycountysports.com. Sports writer Joe Stevenson and mchenrycountysports.com’s Lester Johnson discuss the matchup.

Stevenson: That was the best area game of the 2013 season. They went back and forth, C-G scores with 1:14 remaining, which was just enough time for Mooney and the Golden Eagles to work their magic. They score and then go for two, which I figured was the way Eagles coach Bill Mitz would play it, and it worked.

Johnson: That was an amazing finish, but it will take a lot on Jacobs' part to be in that position again Friday. C-G is playing about as good as any team right now and will certainly have revenge on its mind. The Eagles don't have Mooney to fall back on and are coming off a tough loss to Huntley. The Trojans beat the Red Raiders a couple weeks ago and really know how to wear down opposing defenses.

Stevenson: The Trojans will be an extemely tall order for Jacobs. I think the Eagles will finish 6-3, but C-G has too much for them this season. Probably too much for just about everybody. Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said it was the best offense he’s coached against, which is saying a lot. C-G’s good all over. Great line, experienced quarterback, a hammer of a fullback in Tyler Pennington and then they start bringing all these fast guys at you like Matt Sutherland and Kevin Hughes and Larkin Hanselmann.

Johnson: That combination of speed, technique and discipline are difficult to overcome, and Jacobs will need to play a great game to be there at the end. Even when you know what C-G is going to do, you can't stop it. The Eagles have to stick to their assignments on defense and have a balanced attack on offense. They have plenty of playmakers, like Josh Walker, Cam McLain and Nick Gierlak, who will all have to help put points on the board against a fast Trojans' defense.

Stevenson: And C-G’s defense is only half the equation. That defense is pretty good too. The Trojans always have a bunch of undersized but fast guys back there who run you down like crazy. They have Michael Gomez on the line and then bring Trevor Ruhland in next to him sometimes … that’s tough!

Johnson: Those C-G linemen are good at wearing teams down on both sides of the ball. We know both teams will be fired up for this game and for Jacobs the challenge will be playing hard and mistake free for four quarters. I think the Trojans may have too much momentum and talent to be stopped in the regular season.