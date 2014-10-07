Cary-Grove vaults back to top spot in Class 7A poll

Cary-Grove is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll after one week as No. 2.

The Trojans (6-0) jumped back ahead of No. 2 Providence (5-1) in the rankings released Tuesday afternoon by The AP. Providence suffered its first loss, 10-7, to Loyola, the No. 6-ranked team in 8A over the weekend.

C-G defeated McHenry, 54-20, to remain unbeaten and plays at Jacobs (4-2) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Jacobs received two votes in Class 7A.

Marian Central (4-2) is the other ranked team in the area, taking the No. 8 spot in Class 5A. Prairie Ridge (4-2) received seven votes in Class 6A and is 11th, and Richmond-Burton (4-2) is among those teams receiving votes in 4A.

Here is a look at all the rankings in eight classes, as voted on by an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Stevenson (11) (6-0) 117 1 2. Glenbard West (6-0) 108 2 3. Maine South (6-0) 90 3 4. Edwardsville (1) (5-1) 72 4 5. Waubonsie Valley (6-0) 63 5 6. Loyola (5-1) 57 7 7. Brother Rice (5-1) 50 8 8. Bolingbrook (5-1) 40 9 9. Oak Park River Forest (5-1) 27 6 10. Barrington (6-0) 21 10 Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Oswego 1.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Cary-Grove (11) (6-0) 119 2 2. Providence (1) (5-1) 98 1 3. Lincoln-Way East (5-1) 93 3 4. Geneva (6-0) 83 T4 5. St. Rita (5-1) 81 T4 6. Batavia (5-1) 63 6 7. Addison Trail (6-0) 50 7 8. Hononegah (5-1) 17 NR 9. Highland Park (6-0) 12 NR 10. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2-4) 10 8 Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Lincoln-Way Central 9, Machesney Park Harlem 7, Normal Community 4, Carmel 2, Jacobs 2, Lake Zurich 1.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (12) (6-0) 120 1 2. Nazareth (6-0) 106 2 3. Oak Lawn Richards (5-1) 89 3 4. Peoria Notre Dame (6-0) 76 4 5. Champaign Centennial (6-0) 71 5 6. DeKalb (6-0) 43 T10 (tie) Belvidere North (5-1) 43 6 8. East St. Louis (3-3) 38 8 9. Lincoln Way North (6-0) 32 T10 10. Lemont (6-0) 16 NR Others receiving votes: Prairie Ridge 7, Lincoln-Way West 5, Lakes Community 5, Yorkville 3, Lake Forest 3, Hinsdale South 2, Marmion 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Joliet Catholic (10) (5-1) 125 1 2. Geneseo (2) (6-0) 111 2 3. Montini (1) (4-2) 101 3 4. Highland (5-1) 88 4 5. Normal University (6-0) 71 5 6. Metamora (5-1) 58 6 7. Peoria Central (5-1) 42 10 8. Marian Central (4-2) 40 8 9. Washington (5-1) 35 9 10. Sycamore (4-2) 14 NR Others receiving votes: Mahomet-Seymour 13, Sterling 9, Waterloo 5, Jerseyville Jersey 2, Rich East 1.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Rochester (12) (6-0) 138 1 2. Rockford Lutheran (1) (6-0) 114 2 3. Phillips (1) (5-1) 111 3 4. Greenville (6-0) 98 4 5. Manteno (6-0) 67 7 6. Quincy Notre Dame (5-1) 57 8 7. Bishop McNamara (4-2) 40 5 8. Herrin (5-1) 36 10 9. Columbia (5-1) 35 9 10. St. Edward (6-0) 21 NR Others receiving votes: Carterville 20, Althoff Catholic 13, Richmond-Burton 8, Effingham 4, Coal City 4, Evergreen Park 2, Breese Mater Dei 1, Mt. Zion 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. St. Joseph-Ogden (12) (6-0) 120 1 2. Williamsville (6-0) 103 2 3. Wilmington (6-0) 98 3 4. Tolono Unity (5-1) 86 4 5. Elmwood-Brimfield (5-1) 63 7 6. Aurora Christian (4-2) 51 5 7. Leo (4-2) 38 9 8. Carlinville (5-1) 31 NR 9. Nashville (5-1) 27 6 (tie) Decatur St. Teresa (5-1) 27 NR Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 7, Fairfield 3, Erie-Prophetstown 2, New Berlin-Franklin 1, Sullivan Okaw Valley 1, Robinson 1, Monticello 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sterling Newman (13) (6-0) 130 1 2. Eastland-Pearl City (6-0) 101 3 3. Momence (6-0) 99 2 4. Rockridge (5-1) 88 4 5. Fieldcrest (6-0) 64 5 6. El Paso-Gridley (6-0) 55 7 7. Auburn (5-1) 54 6 8. Villa Grove (6-0) 37 10 9. Maroa-Forsyth (4-2) 33 8 10. Amboy-LaMoille (5-1) 12 NR Others receiving votes: Tuscola 9, Bismarck-Henning 7, Orion 7, Clifton Central 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5, Mercer County 5, Eldorado 1, Downs Tri-Valley 1, Shelbyville 1, Lawrenceville 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Forreston (11) (6-0) 119 1 2. Camp Point Central (6-0) 102 2 3. Stark County (1) (6-0) 90 3 4. Carrollton (6-0) 81 4 5. Aquin (5-1) 60 T6 6. Casey-Westfield (5-1) 52 T6 7. Abingdon (6-0) 39 9 8. Stockton (5-1) 38 8 9. Lena-Winslow (4-2) 30 5 10. Arcola (6-0) 23 NR Others receiving votes: Rockford Christian Life 10, LeRoy 8, Milford 4, Arthur-Lovington 2, Tri-County 1, Kirkland Hiawatha 1.